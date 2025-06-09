Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 9

The Chicago Cubs versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to catch on a Monday MLB schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT and FDSFL

Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Eury Pérez

Mike Burrows vs. Eury Pérez Records: Pirates (26-40), Marlins (24-39)

Pirates (26-40), Marlins (24-39) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 56.57%

56.57% Marlins Win Probability: 43.43%

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSOH

CLEG and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Wade Miley

Luis Ortiz vs. Wade Miley Records: Guardians (34-30), Reds (33-33)

Guardians (34-30), Reds (33-33) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.79%

50.79% Reds Win Probability: 49.21%

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MARQ

NBCS-PH and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Matthew Boyd

Zack Wheeler vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Phillies (37-28), Cubs (40-25)

Phillies (37-28), Cubs (40-25) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.63%

57.63% Phillies Win Probability: 42.37%

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN

NESN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Shane Baz

Brayan Bello vs. Shane Baz Records: Red Sox (32-35), Rays (35-30)

Red Sox (32-35), Rays (35-30) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.72%

50.72% Rays Win Probability: 49.28%

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSO

FDSWI and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Chris Sale

Aaron Civale vs. Chris Sale Records: Brewers (35-31), Braves (27-37)

Brewers (35-31), Braves (27-37) Braves Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 57.63%

57.63% Brewers Win Probability: 42.37%

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SNET

FDSMW and SNET Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. José Berrios

Andre Pallante vs. José Berrios Records: Cardinals (36-29), Blue Jays (35-30)

Cardinals (36-29), Blue Jays (35-30) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 53.59%

53.59% Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.41%

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA

FDSW and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Jeffrey Springs

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Angels (30-34), Athletics (26-41)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 52.32%

52.32% Athletics Win Probability: 47.68%

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, ARID and ROOT Sports NW

Fox Sports 1, ARID and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Emerson Hancock

Merrill Kelly vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Diamondbacks (31-34), Mariners (33-31)

Diamondbacks (31-34), Mariners (33-31) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 58.36%

58.36% Mariners Win Probability: 41.64%

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA

SDPA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Dustin May

Nick Pivetta vs. Dustin May Records: Padres (37-27), Dodgers (39-27)

Padres (37-27), Dodgers (39-27) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Padres Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 53.56%

53.56% Dodgers Win Probability: 46.44%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.