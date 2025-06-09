Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 9
The Chicago Cubs versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to catch on a Monday MLB schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Pirates (26-40), Marlins (24-39)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -118
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 56.57%
- Marlins Win Probability: 43.43%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Wade Miley
- Records: Guardians (34-30), Reds (33-33)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -164
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.79%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.21%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Phillies (37-28), Cubs (40-25)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -152
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.63%
- Phillies Win Probability: 42.37%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Red Sox (32-35), Rays (35-30)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.72%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.28%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Brewers (35-31), Braves (27-37)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -180
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 57.63%
- Brewers Win Probability: 42.37%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. José Berrios
- Records: Cardinals (36-29), Blue Jays (35-30)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 53.59%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.41%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Los Angeles Angels
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Angels (30-34), Athletics (26-41)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 52.32%
- Athletics Win Probability: 47.68%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, ARID and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Diamondbacks (31-34), Mariners (33-31)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -168
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 58.36%
- Mariners Win Probability: 41.64%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Dustin May
- Records: Padres (37-27), Dodgers (39-27)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -122
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 53.56%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 46.44%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.