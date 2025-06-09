FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 9

The Chicago Cubs versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to catch on a Monday MLB schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Eury Pérez
  • Records: Pirates (26-40), Marlins (24-39)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 56.57%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 43.43%

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Wade Miley
  • Records: Guardians (34-30), Reds (33-33)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 50.79%
  • Reds Win Probability: 49.21%

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Matthew Boyd
  • Records: Phillies (37-28), Cubs (40-25)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 57.63%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 42.37%

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Shane Baz
  • Records: Red Sox (32-35), Rays (35-30)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 50.72%
  • Rays Win Probability: 49.28%

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Chris Sale
  • Records: Brewers (35-31), Braves (27-37)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 57.63%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 42.37%

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. José Berrios
  • Records: Cardinals (36-29), Blue Jays (35-30)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 53.59%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.41%

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Jeffrey Springs
  • Records: Angels (30-34), Athletics (26-41)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 52.32%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 47.68%

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, ARID and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Emerson Hancock
  • Records: Diamondbacks (31-34), Mariners (33-31)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 58.36%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 41.64%

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Dustin May
  • Records: Padres (37-27), Dodgers (39-27)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 53.56%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 46.44%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

