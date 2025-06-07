Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 8

In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB slate on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers take the field at Comerica Park. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSFL

FDSSUN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Sandy Alcantara

Drew Rasmussen vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Rays (34-29), Marlins (23-38)

Rays (34-29), Marlins (23-38) Rays Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 68.95%

68.95% Marlins Win Probability: 31.05%

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Ryan Bergert

Aaron Civale vs. Ryan Bergert Records: Brewers (34-30), Padres (36-26)

Brewers (34-30), Padres (36-26) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Padres Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 53.32%

53.32% Brewers Win Probability: 46.68%

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Paul Skenes vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Pirates (24-40), Phillies (37-26)

Pirates (24-40), Phillies (37-26) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Phillies Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 50.16%

50.16% Pirates Win Probability: 49.84%

Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and RSN

MASN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs.

Trevor Williams vs. Records: Nationals (30-33), Rangers (29-35)

Nationals (30-33), Rangers (29-35) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 55.06%

55.06% Rangers Win Probability: 44.94%

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and MARQ

FDSDET and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Cade Horton

Jack Flaherty vs. Cade Horton Records: Tigers (42-24), Cubs (40-24)

Tigers (42-24), Cubs (40-24) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 59.08%

59.08% Cubs Win Probability: 40.92%

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and SCHN

MLB Network, CLEG and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs.

Tanner Bibee vs. Records: Guardians (33-29), Astros (35-28)

Guardians (33-29), Astros (35-28) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Astros Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.01%

50.01% Astros Win Probability: 49.99%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and ARID

FDSOH and ARID Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Zac Gallen

Brady Singer vs. Zac Gallen Records: Reds (31-33), Diamondbacks (31-32)

Reds (31-33), Diamondbacks (31-32) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.92%

50.92% Reds Win Probability: 49.08%

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC

CHSN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: vs. Michael Lorenzen

vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: White Sox (21-43), Royals (33-31)

White Sox (21-43), Royals (33-31) Royals Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 53.80%

53.80% White Sox Win Probability: 46.20%

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SNET

MNNT and SNET Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Bowden Francis

Joe Ryan vs. Bowden Francis Records: Twins (34-30), Blue Jays (35-29)

Twins (34-30), Blue Jays (35-29) Twins Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 62.43%

62.43% Blue Jays Win Probability: 37.57%

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet LA

FDSMW and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: vs. Clayton Kershaw

vs. Clayton Kershaw Records: Cardinals (36-28), Dodgers (38-27)

Cardinals (36-28), Dodgers (38-27) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 53.90%

53.90% Cardinals Win Probability: 46.10%

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and WPIX

COLR and WPIX Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Tylor Megill

German Marquez vs. Tylor Megill Records: Rockies (12-51), Mets (40-24)

Rockies (12-51), Mets (40-24) Mets Moneyline Odds: -260

-260 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 70.65%

70.65% Rockies Win Probability: 29.35%

Baltimore Orioles at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MASN2

NBCS-CA and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Athletics (25-40), Orioles (25-37)

Athletics (25-40), Orioles (25-37) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 51.45%

51.45% Athletics Win Probability: 48.55%

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSO

NBCS-BA and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Spencer Strider

Landen Roupp vs. Spencer Strider Records: Giants (36-28), Braves (27-35)

Giants (36-28), Braves (27-35) Braves Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Giants Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 60.75%

60.75% Braves Win Probability: 39.25%

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW

FDSW and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. George Kirby

Tyler Anderson vs. George Kirby Records: Angels (29-33), Mariners (32-30)

Angels (29-33), Mariners (32-30) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Angels Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 61.22%

61.22% Angels Win Probability: 38.78%

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Hunter Dobbins

Carlos Rodon vs. Hunter Dobbins Records: Yankees (39-23), Red Sox (30-35)

Yankees (39-23), Red Sox (30-35) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 66.23%

66.23% Red Sox Win Probability: 33.77%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.