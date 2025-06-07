Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 8
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB slate on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers take the field at Comerica Park. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Rays (34-29), Marlins (23-38)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -240
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 68.95%
- Marlins Win Probability: 31.05%
San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Ryan Bergert
- Records: Brewers (34-30), Padres (36-26)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 53.32%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.68%
Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Pirates (24-40), Phillies (37-26)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -110
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 50.16%
- Pirates Win Probability: 49.84%
Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs.
- Records: Nationals (30-33), Rangers (29-35)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 55.06%
- Rangers Win Probability: 44.94%
Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Cade Horton
- Records: Tigers (42-24), Cubs (40-24)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 59.08%
- Cubs Win Probability: 40.92%
Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs.
- Records: Guardians (33-29), Astros (35-28)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.01%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.99%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Reds (31-33), Diamondbacks (31-32)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -126
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.92%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.08%
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: White Sox (21-43), Royals (33-31)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -154
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 53.80%
- White Sox Win Probability: 46.20%
Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Bowden Francis
- Records: Twins (34-30), Blue Jays (35-29)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -184
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 62.43%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 37.57%
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Clayton Kershaw
- Records: Cardinals (36-28), Dodgers (38-27)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 53.90%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 46.10%
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Tylor Megill
- Records: Rockies (12-51), Mets (40-24)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -260
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +215
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 70.65%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.35%
Baltimore Orioles at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Athletics (25-40), Orioles (25-37)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 51.45%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.55%
Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Giants (36-28), Braves (27-35)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -120
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 60.75%
- Braves Win Probability: 39.25%
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. George Kirby
- Records: Angels (29-33), Mariners (32-30)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 61.22%
- Angels Win Probability: 38.78%
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Hunter Dobbins
- Records: Yankees (39-23), Red Sox (30-35)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -215
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 66.23%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 33.77%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.