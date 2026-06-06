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MLB

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 6

There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday's MLB schedule, including the Pittsburgh Pirates squaring off against the Atlanta Braves. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Bryce Miller
  • Records: Tigers (25-38), Mariners (33-30)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 53.97%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 46.03%

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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Luinder Avila
  • Records: Twins (29-35), Royals (25-38)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 64.87%
  • Royals Win Probability: 35.13%

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Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Nick Lodolo
  • Records: Cardinals (32-28), Reds (31-30)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 50.96%
  • Reds Win Probability: 49.04%

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San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Landen Roupp
  • Records: Cubs (33-31), Giants (26-38)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 60.48%
  • Giants Win Probability: 39.52%

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Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Kyle Bradish
  • Records: Blue Jays (30-33), Orioles (30-33)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.26%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 46.74%

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Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Sean Burke
  • Records: Phillies (33-29), White Sox (33-29)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -130
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 50.59%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 49.41%

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Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Kade Morris
  • Records: Astros (28-36), Athletics (30-32)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 50.50%
  • Astros Win Probability: 49.50%

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Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Zack Littell
  • Records: Diamondbacks (33-29), Nationals (31-32)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 63.16%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 36.84%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Braxton Ashcraft
  • Records: Braves (42-21), Pirates (34-29)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 51.65%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 48.35%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Shane McClanahan
  • Records: Marlins (29-34), Rays (36-23)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 56.56%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 43.44%

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Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Tanner Bibee
  • Records: Rangers (30-32), Guardians (36-28)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 56.44%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 43.56%

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Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Ranger Suarez
  • Records: Yankees (37-25), Red Sox (26-35)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 61.44%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 38.56%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Jacob Misiorowski
  • Records: Rockies (24-39), Brewers (37-23)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -245
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 70.98%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 29.02%

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Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ABTV
  • Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Jack Kochanowicz
  • Records: Dodgers (40-23), Angels (24-39)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -334
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +270

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 71.90%
  • Angels Win Probability: 28.10%

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New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Nolan McLean
  • Records: Padres (32-29), Mets (27-35)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 53.06%
  • Padres Win Probability: 46.94%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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