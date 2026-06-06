Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 6
There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday's MLB schedule, including the Pittsburgh Pirates squaring off against the Atlanta Braves. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Tigers (25-38), Mariners (33-30)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.97%
- Tigers Win Probability: 46.03%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Luinder Avila
- Records: Twins (29-35), Royals (25-38)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -154
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 64.87%
- Royals Win Probability: 35.13%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Cardinals (32-28), Reds (31-30)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.96%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.04%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Cubs (33-31), Giants (26-38)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -136
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 60.48%
- Giants Win Probability: 39.52%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Blue Jays (30-33), Orioles (30-33)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.26%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.74%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Phillies (33-29), White Sox (33-29)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -130
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 50.59%
- White Sox Win Probability: 49.41%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Kade Morris
- Records: Astros (28-36), Athletics (30-32)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.50%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.50%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Diamondbacks (33-29), Nationals (31-32)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -162
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 63.16%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.84%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Braxton Ashcraft
- Records: Braves (42-21), Pirates (34-29)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -116
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 51.65%
- Pirates Win Probability: 48.35%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Shane McClanahan
- Records: Marlins (29-34), Rays (36-23)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -154
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 56.56%
- Marlins Win Probability: 43.44%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Rangers (30-32), Guardians (36-28)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.44%
- Guardians Win Probability: 43.56%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Yankees (37-25), Red Sox (26-35)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 61.44%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 38.56%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Rockies (24-39), Brewers (37-23)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -245
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +200
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 70.98%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.02%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Dodgers (40-23), Angels (24-39)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -334
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +270
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 71.90%
- Angels Win Probability: 28.10%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Padres (32-29), Mets (27-35)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.06%
- Padres Win Probability: 46.94%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.