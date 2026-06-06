Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 6

There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday's MLB schedule, including the Pittsburgh Pirates squaring off against the Atlanta Braves. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and SEAM

DSN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Bryce Miller

Keider Montero vs. Bryce Miller Records: Tigers (25-38), Mariners (33-30)

Tigers (25-38), Mariners (33-30) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.97%

53.97% Tigers Win Probability: 46.03%

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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL

MNNT and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Luinder Avila

Joe Ryan vs. Luinder Avila Records: Twins (29-35), Royals (25-38)

Twins (29-35), Royals (25-38) Twins Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Royals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 64.87%

64.87% Royals Win Probability: 35.13%

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Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and CINR

CARD and CINR Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Nick Lodolo

Matthew Liberatore vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Cardinals (32-28), Reds (31-30)

Cardinals (32-28), Reds (31-30) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.96%

50.96% Reds Win Probability: 49.04%

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San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-BA

MARQ and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Landen Roupp

Ben Brown vs. Landen Roupp Records: Cubs (33-31), Giants (26-38)

Cubs (33-31), Giants (26-38) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Giants Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 60.48%

60.48% Giants Win Probability: 39.52%

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Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MASN

SNET and MASN Probable Pitchers: vs. Kyle Bradish

vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Blue Jays (30-33), Orioles (30-33)

Blue Jays (30-33), Orioles (30-33) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.26%

53.26% Orioles Win Probability: 46.74%

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Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN

NBCS-PH and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Sean Burke

Andrew Painter vs. Sean Burke Records: Phillies (33-29), White Sox (33-29)

Phillies (33-29), White Sox (33-29) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 50.59%

50.59% White Sox Win Probability: 49.41%

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Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA

SCHN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Kade Morris

Tatsuya Imai vs. Kade Morris Records: Astros (28-36), Athletics (30-32)

Astros (28-36), Athletics (30-32) Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.50%

50.50% Astros Win Probability: 49.50%

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Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NATS

ARID and NATS Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Zack Littell

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Zack Littell Records: Diamondbacks (33-29), Nationals (31-32)

Diamondbacks (33-29), Nationals (31-32) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 63.16%

63.16% Nationals Win Probability: 36.84%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SportsNet PT

BravesVsn and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Spencer Strider vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Braves (42-21), Pirates (34-29)

Braves (42-21), Pirates (34-29) Braves Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 51.65%

51.65% Pirates Win Probability: 48.35%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and RAYS

MIAM and RAYS Probable Pitchers: vs. Shane McClanahan

vs. Shane McClanahan Records: Marlins (29-34), Rays (36-23)

Marlins (29-34), Rays (36-23) Rays Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 56.56%

56.56% Marlins Win Probability: 43.44%

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Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Tanner Bibee

Jack Leiter vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Rangers (30-32), Guardians (36-28)

Rangers (30-32), Guardians (36-28) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Guardians Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.44%

56.44% Guardians Win Probability: 43.56%

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Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Ranger Suarez

Will Warren vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Yankees (37-25), Red Sox (26-35)

Yankees (37-25), Red Sox (26-35) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 61.44%

61.44% Red Sox Win Probability: 38.56%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and BREW

COLR and BREW Probable Pitchers: vs. Jacob Misiorowski

vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Rockies (24-39), Brewers (37-23)

Rockies (24-39), Brewers (37-23) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 70.98%

70.98% Rockies Win Probability: 29.02%

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Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ABTV

SportsNet LA and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Dodgers (40-23), Angels (24-39)

Dodgers (40-23), Angels (24-39) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -334

-334 Angels Moneyline Odds: +270

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 71.90%

71.90% Angels Win Probability: 28.10%

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New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SNY

SDPA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Nolan McLean

Griffin Canning vs. Nolan McLean Records: Padres (32-29), Mets (27-35)

Padres (32-29), Mets (27-35) Mets Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Padres Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.06%

53.06% Padres Win Probability: 46.94%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.