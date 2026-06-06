Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the St. Louis Cardinals are up against the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (32-28) vs. Cincinnati Reds (31-30)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Reds.TV

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-126) | CIN: (+108)

STL: (-126) | CIN: (+108) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192)

STL: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 3-3, 4.35 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 2-1, 5.20 ERA

The probable starters are Matthew Liberatore (3-3) for the Cardinals and Nick Lodolo (2-1) for the Reds. Liberatore's team is 7-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Liberatore's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Reds have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Lodolo's five starts with a set spread. The Reds are 2-1 in Lodolo's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (51%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -126 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Cardinals. The Reds are -192 to cover, and the Cardinals are +158.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

Cardinals versus Reds, on June 6, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

St. Louis has been listed as a favorite of -126 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 59 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals are 35-24-0 against the spread in their 59 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have gone 20-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 54.1% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 12-11 record (winning 52.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 59 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-22-1).

The Reds have collected a 33-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.9% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis with 66 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .537. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 23rd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Walker has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two RBIs.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 22 extra-base hits. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging among qualified batters.

Burleson enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a walk and seven RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .259 with 34 walks and 36 runs scored.

Herrera brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a walk.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart is batting .258 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 41st in slugging.

Spencer Steer leads his team with a .353 OBP. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .464.

He is 43rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage in MLB.

JJ Bleday has eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .289.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .250 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

5/23/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2026: 8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/16/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2025: 11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/30/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2025: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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