Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Athletics Game Info
- Houston Astros (28-36) vs. Athletics (30-32)
- Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA
Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-108) | OAK: (-108)
- Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-182) | OAK: -1.5 (+150)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)
Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 2-3, 5.52 ERA vs Kade Morris (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Tatsuya Imai (2-3) to the mound, while Kade Morris will answer the bell for the Athletics. Imai and his team are 3-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Imai's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Morris did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.
Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Athletics win (50.5%)
Astros vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -108 favorite, while the Athletics are a -108 underdog on the road.
Astros vs Athletics Spread
Astros vs Athletics Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Athletics on June 6, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
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Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (29.4%) in those games.
- This season, the Astros have come away with a win six times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 or better on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 64 games with a total this season.
- In 64 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 29-35-0 against the spread.
- The Athletics are 22-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.4% of those games).
- The Athletics have a record of 22-20 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (52.4%).
- The Athletics have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-30-1).
- The Athletics are 31-31-0 ATS this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 72 hits and an OBP of .428, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .649. He's batting .316.
- Among all qualifying batters, he ranks sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.
- Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .474 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.
- Christian Walker has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 91st in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.
- Walker heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a home run and five RBIs.
- Isaac Paredes is batting .238 with a .400 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.
- Paredes takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.
- Cam Smith has six home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Nick Kurtz a has .437 on-base percentage to pace the Athletics. He's batting .284 while slugging .500.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage is first, and he is 29th in slugging.
- Shea Langeliers paces his team with 66 hits and has a club-high .557 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .358.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 24th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.
- Tyler Soderstrom has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .231.
- Carlos Cortes has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .322.
Astros vs Athletics Head to Head
- 4/5/2026: 12-10 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/4/2026: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/3/2026: 11-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/25/2025: 11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/24/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/23/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/27/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/26/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/25/2025: 15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/24/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
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