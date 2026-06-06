Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (28-36) vs. Athletics (30-32)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-108) | OAK: (-108)

HOU: (-108) | OAK: (-108) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-182) | OAK: -1.5 (+150)

HOU: +1.5 (-182) | OAK: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 2-3, 5.52 ERA vs Kade Morris (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Tatsuya Imai (2-3) to the mound, while Kade Morris will answer the bell for the Athletics. Imai and his team are 3-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Imai's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Morris did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (50.5%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -108 favorite, while the Athletics are a -108 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Athletics on June 6, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

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Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (29.4%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win six times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 or better on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 64 games with a total this season.

In 64 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 29-35-0 against the spread.

The Athletics are 22-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.4% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 22-20 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (52.4%).

The Athletics have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-30-1).

The Athletics are 31-31-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 72 hits and an OBP of .428, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .649. He's batting .316.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .474 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 91st in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Walker heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a home run and five RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is batting .238 with a .400 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.

Paredes takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Cam Smith has six home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz a has .437 on-base percentage to pace the Athletics. He's batting .284 while slugging .500.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage is first, and he is 29th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers paces his team with 66 hits and has a club-high .557 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualifying players, he is 24th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .231.

Carlos Cortes has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .322.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

4/5/2026: 12-10 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-10 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/4/2026: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-0 HOU (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/3/2026: 11-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/25/2025: 11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/27/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2025: 15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/24/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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