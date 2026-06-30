Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 30
Tuesday's MLB slate features the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Trey Gibson vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Orioles (39-47), White Sox (44-39)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 53.19%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.81%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Phillies (47-38), Pirates (43-42)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -220
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 56.70%
- Pirates Win Probability: 43.30%
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Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Guardians (44-41), Rangers (43-42)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 58.88%
- Guardians Win Probability: 41.12%
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Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: TBS and Amazon Prime Video and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Yankees (48-36), Tigers (36-49)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 56.82%
- Tigers Win Probability: 43.18%
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New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Blue Jays (40-45), Mets (35-50)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -112
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.27%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.73%
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Washington Nationals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Red Sox (37-46), Nationals (43-43)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.23%
- Nationals Win Probability: 49.77%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Braves (49-33), Cardinals (43-38)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -142
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 60.40%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 39.60%
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Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Rhett Lowder
- Records: Brewers (51-31), Reds (39-44)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 67.81%
- Reds Win Probability: 32.19%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Griffin Jax
- Records: Royals (35-50), Rays (48-33)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 52.81%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.19%
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San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. JP Sears
- Records: Cubs (47-38), Padres (43-40)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 65.65%
- Padres Win Probability: 34.35%
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Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Astros (42-45), Twins (41-45)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.23%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.77%
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Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Rockies (33-52), Marlins (45-40)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -134
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 63.02%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.98%
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Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. José Soriano
- Records: Mariners (43-43), Angels (36-50)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -190
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.92%
- Angels Win Probability: 42.08%
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San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Diamondbacks (42-42), Giants (35-49)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 58.49%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.51%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Justin Wrobleski
- Records: Athletics (40-45), Dodgers (55-30)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.69%
- Athletics Win Probability: 40.31%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.