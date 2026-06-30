Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 30

Tuesday's MLB slate features the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and CHSN

MASN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Trey Gibson vs. Erick Fedde

Trey Gibson vs. Erick Fedde Records: Orioles (39-47), White Sox (44-39)

Orioles (39-47), White Sox (44-39) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 53.19%

53.19% Orioles Win Probability: 46.81%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Bubba Chandler

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Phillies (47-38), Pirates (43-42)

Phillies (47-38), Pirates (43-42) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.70%

56.70% Pirates Win Probability: 43.30%

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Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and RSN

CLEG and RSN Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Jacob deGrom

Tanner Bibee vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Guardians (44-41), Rangers (43-42)

Guardians (44-41), Rangers (43-42) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 58.88%

58.88% Guardians Win Probability: 41.12%

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Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: TBS and Amazon Prime Video and DSN

TBS and Amazon Prime Video and DSN Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Tarik Skubal

Cam Schlittler vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Yankees (48-36), Tigers (36-49)

Yankees (48-36), Tigers (36-49) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 56.82%

56.82% Tigers Win Probability: 43.18%

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New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and SNY

SNET and SNY Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Nolan McLean

Kevin Gausman vs. Nolan McLean Records: Blue Jays (40-45), Mets (35-50)

Blue Jays (40-45), Mets (35-50) Mets Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.27%

51.27% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.73%

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Washington Nationals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and NATS

NESN and NATS Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Cade Cavalli

Connelly Early vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Red Sox (37-46), Nationals (43-43)

Red Sox (37-46), Nationals (43-43) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.23%

50.23% Nationals Win Probability: 49.77%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and CARD

BravesVsn and CARD Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Matthew Liberatore

Martín Pérez vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Braves (49-33), Cardinals (43-38)

Braves (49-33), Cardinals (43-38) Braves Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 60.40%

60.40% Cardinals Win Probability: 39.60%

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Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and CINR

BREW and CINR Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Rhett Lowder

Brandon Sproat vs. Rhett Lowder Records: Brewers (51-31), Reds (39-44)

Brewers (51-31), Reds (39-44) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Reds Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 67.81%

67.81% Reds Win Probability: 32.19%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and RAYS

ROYL and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Griffin Jax

Noah Cameron vs. Griffin Jax Records: Royals (35-50), Rays (48-33)

Royals (35-50), Rays (48-33) Rays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 52.81%

52.81% Royals Win Probability: 47.19%

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San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SDPA

MARQ and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. JP Sears

Matthew Boyd vs. JP Sears Records: Cubs (47-38), Padres (43-40)

Cubs (47-38), Padres (43-40) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Padres Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 65.65%

65.65% Padres Win Probability: 34.35%

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Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MNNT

SCHN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Joe Ryan

Mike Burrows vs. Joe Ryan Records: Astros (42-45), Twins (41-45)

Astros (42-45), Twins (41-45) Twins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Astros Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.23%

55.23% Astros Win Probability: 44.77%

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Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MIAM

COLR and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Eury Pérez

Tanner Gordon vs. Eury Pérez Records: Rockies (33-52), Marlins (45-40)

Rockies (33-52), Marlins (45-40) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 63.02%

63.02% Rockies Win Probability: 36.98%

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Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and ABTV

SEAM and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. José Soriano

Bryan Woo vs. José Soriano Records: Mariners (43-43), Angels (36-50)

Mariners (43-43), Angels (36-50) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Angels Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.92%

57.92% Angels Win Probability: 42.08%

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San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA

ARID and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Landen Roupp

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Landen Roupp Records: Diamondbacks (42-42), Giants (35-49)

Diamondbacks (42-42), Giants (35-49) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 58.49%

58.49% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.51%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Justin Wrobleski

Jeffrey Springs vs. Justin Wrobleski Records: Athletics (40-45), Dodgers (55-30)

Athletics (40-45), Dodgers (55-30) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.69%

59.69% Athletics Win Probability: 40.31%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.