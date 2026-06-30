Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Nationals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (37-46) vs. Washington Nationals (43-43)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Nationals.TV

Red Sox vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-134) | WSH: (+114)

BOS: (-134) | WSH: (+114) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+150) | WSH: +1.5 (-182)

BOS: -1.5 (+150) | WSH: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 7-5, 3.59 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 4-4, 4.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Connelly Early (7-5) for the Red Sox and Cade Cavalli (4-4) for the Nationals. Early and his team have a record of 7-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Early's team has been victorious in 27.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-8. The Nationals have a 9-8-0 ATS record in Cavalli's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 4-9 in Cavalli's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.2%)

Red Sox vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Nationals, Boston is the favorite at -134, and Washington is +114 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Nationals Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Red Sox are +150 to cover, and the Nationals are -182.

Red Sox versus Nationals, on June 30, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 23, or 44.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious nine times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 37 of their 83 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 37-46-0 against the spread in their 83 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have a 37-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Washington has gone 25-23 (52.1%).

In the 84 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-31-3).

The Nationals have covered 58.3% of their games this season, going 49-35-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 81 hits and an OBP of .376 this season. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .533.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Contreras will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 39 runs. He's batting .268 this season and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 49th, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.437) powered by 28 extra-base hits.

Caleb Durbin has seven home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.

Durbin heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated an on-base percentage of .383 and a slugging percentage of .509. Both lead the Nationals. He's batting .258.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 21st in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .275. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .357.

His batting average is 41st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Luis Garcia is leading the Nationals with 73 hits.

Daylen Lile is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Red Sox vs Nationals Head to Head

6/29/2026: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 7/5/2025: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/4/2025: 11-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/12/2024: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/11/2024: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/10/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/17/2023: 10-7 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

10-7 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 8/16/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/15/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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