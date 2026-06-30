Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30
Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Nationals Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (37-46) vs. Washington Nationals (43-43)
- Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NESN and Nationals.TV
Red Sox vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BOS: (-134) | WSH: (+114)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+150) | WSH: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Red Sox vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 7-5, 3.59 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 4-4, 4.00 ERA
The probable pitchers are Connelly Early (7-5) for the Red Sox and Cade Cavalli (4-4) for the Nationals. Early and his team have a record of 7-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Early's team has been victorious in 27.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-8. The Nationals have a 9-8-0 ATS record in Cavalli's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 4-9 in Cavalli's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Sox win (50.2%)
Red Sox vs Nationals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Nationals, Boston is the favorite at -134, and Washington is +114 playing on the road.
Red Sox vs Nationals Spread
- The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Red Sox are +150 to cover, and the Nationals are -182.
Red Sox vs Nationals Over/Under
- Red Sox versus Nationals, on June 30, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
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Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 23, or 44.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Boston has been victorious nine times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 37 of their 83 opportunities.
- The Red Sox are 37-46-0 against the spread in their 83 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Nationals have a 37-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50.7% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Washington has gone 25-23 (52.1%).
- In the 84 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-31-3).
- The Nationals have covered 58.3% of their games this season, going 49-35-0 ATS.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Willson Contreras leads Boston with 81 hits and an OBP of .376 this season. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .533.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Contreras will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.
- Wilyer Abreu has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 39 runs. He's batting .268 this season and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 49th, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 71st.
- Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.437) powered by 28 extra-base hits.
- Caleb Durbin has seven home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.
- Durbin heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood has accumulated an on-base percentage of .383 and a slugging percentage of .509. Both lead the Nationals. He's batting .258.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 21st in slugging.
- C.J. Abrams has 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .275. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- His batting average is 41st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Luis Garcia is leading the Nationals with 73 hits.
- Daylen Lile is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
Red Sox vs Nationals Head to Head
- 6/29/2026: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 7/6/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 7/5/2025: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/4/2025: 11-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/12/2024: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/11/2024: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/10/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 8/17/2023: 10-7 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)
- 8/16/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 8/15/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
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