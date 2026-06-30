Blue Jays vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Mets (35-50) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (40-45)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and SNY

Mets vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

NYM: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-176)

NYM: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 4-5, 4.03 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-6, 4.36 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Nolan McLean (4-5) to the mound, while Kevin Gausman (4-6) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. When McLean starts, his team is 6-9-0 against the spread this season. McLean's team has won 35.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-9). When Gausman starts, the Blue Jays are 8-9-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those games.

Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (51.3%)

Mets vs Blue Jays Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Mets vs Blue Jays Spread

The Mets are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -176 to cover.

The over/under for the Mets versus Blue Jays contest on June 30 has been set at 7.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (50.9%) in those games.

New York has a record of 26-26 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 84 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 36-48-0 against the spread in their 84 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 13-23 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.1% of those games).

Toronto has gone 11-21 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (34.4%).

In the 84 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-39-1).

The Blue Jays are 40-44-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 71 hits and an OBP of .407 this season. He has a .301 batting average and a slugging percentage of .568.

Among all qualified hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, seven walks and an RBI.

Bo Bichette has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 46 runs. He's batting .251 this season and slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 86th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Carson Benge is batting .257 with a .391 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Benge enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a walk and two RBIs.

Mark Vientos has been key for New York with 48 hits, an OBP of .249 plus a slugging percentage of .378.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-high .347 on-base percentage. He's batting .268 and slugging .348.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement leads his team with a .439 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently ninth in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Kazuma Okamoto has 71 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Daulton Varsho is batting .258 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Mets vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/29/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/6/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/5/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/4/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/10/2024: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/9/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/4/2023: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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