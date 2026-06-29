Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 29
The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Athletics is a game to see on a Monday MLB slate that has plenty of thrilling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Orioles (39-46), White Sox (43-39)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 51.05%
- White Sox Win Probability: 48.95%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Braxton Ashcraft
- Records: Phillies (47-37), Pirates (42-42)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -110
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 55.98%
- Phillies Win Probability: 44.02%
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Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Yankees (48-35), Tigers (35-49)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.78%
- Tigers Win Probability: 44.22%
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New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Sean Manaea
- Records: Blue Jays (39-45), Mets (35-49)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 50.97%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.03%
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Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Tyler Alexander
- Records: Guardians (44-40), Rangers (42-42)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -156
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.11%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.89%
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Washington Nationals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Red Sox (36-46), Nationals (43-42)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -178
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 63.50%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.50%
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Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Brewers (50-31), Reds (39-43)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 64.91%
- Reds Win Probability: 35.09%
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San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Griffin Canning
- Records: Cubs (46-38), Padres (43-39)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -158
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 65.46%
- Padres Win Probability: 34.54%
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Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Astros (42-44), Twins (40-45)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.75%
- Twins Win Probability: 46.25%
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Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Sullivan vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Rockies (33-51), Marlins (44-40)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 67.84%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.16%
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San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Diamondbacks (41-42), Giants (35-48)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -138
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.45%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.55%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Athletics (40-44), Dodgers (54-30)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 50.73%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.27%
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Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Ryan Johnson
- Records: Mariners (42-43), Angels (36-49)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -210
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 69.18%
- Angels Win Probability: 30.82%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.