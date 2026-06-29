Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 29

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Athletics is a game to see on a Monday MLB slate that has plenty of thrilling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and CHSN

MASN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Sean Burke

Shane Baz vs. Sean Burke Records: Orioles (39-46), White Sox (43-39)

Orioles (39-46), White Sox (43-39) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 51.05%

51.05% White Sox Win Probability: 48.95%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Aaron Nola vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Phillies (47-37), Pirates (42-42)

Phillies (47-37), Pirates (42-42) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 55.98%

55.98% Phillies Win Probability: 44.02%

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Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and DSN

YES and DSN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Casey Mize

Ryan Weathers vs. Casey Mize Records: Yankees (48-35), Tigers (35-49)

Yankees (48-35), Tigers (35-49) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.78%

55.78% Tigers Win Probability: 44.22%

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New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and SNY

SNET and SNY Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Sean Manaea

Trey Yesavage vs. Sean Manaea Records: Blue Jays (39-45), Mets (35-49)

Blue Jays (39-45), Mets (35-49) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Mets Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 50.97%

50.97% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.03%

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Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Tyler Alexander

Parker Messick vs. Tyler Alexander Records: Guardians (44-40), Rangers (42-42)

Guardians (44-40), Rangers (42-42) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.11%

50.11% Guardians Win Probability: 49.89%

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Washington Nationals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and NATS

NESN and NATS Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Miles Mikolas

Ranger Suarez vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Red Sox (36-46), Nationals (43-42)

Red Sox (36-46), Nationals (43-42) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 63.50%

63.50% Nationals Win Probability: 36.50%

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Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and CINR

BREW and CINR Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Nick Lodolo

Robert Gasser vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Brewers (50-31), Reds (39-43)

Brewers (50-31), Reds (39-43) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 64.91%

64.91% Reds Win Probability: 35.09%

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San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SDPA

MARQ and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Griffin Canning

Shota Imanaga vs. Griffin Canning Records: Cubs (46-38), Padres (43-39)

Cubs (46-38), Padres (43-39) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Padres Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 65.46%

65.46% Padres Win Probability: 34.54%

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Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MNNT

SCHN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Zebby Matthews

Peter Lambert vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Astros (42-44), Twins (40-45)

Astros (42-44), Twins (40-45) Astros Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Twins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.75%

53.75% Twins Win Probability: 46.25%

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Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MIAM

COLR and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Sean Sullivan vs. Sandy Alcantara

Sean Sullivan vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Rockies (33-51), Marlins (44-40)

Rockies (33-51), Marlins (44-40) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 67.84%

67.84% Rockies Win Probability: 32.16%

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San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA

ARID and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Tyler Mahle

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Diamondbacks (41-42), Giants (35-48)

Diamondbacks (41-42), Giants (35-48) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Giants Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.45%

55.45% Giants Win Probability: 44.55%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Eric Lauer

Gage Jump vs. Eric Lauer Records: Athletics (40-44), Dodgers (54-30)

Athletics (40-44), Dodgers (54-30) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 50.73%

50.73% Athletics Win Probability: 49.27%

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Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and ABTV

SEAM and ABTV Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Ryan Johnson

George Kirby vs. Ryan Johnson Records: Mariners (42-43), Angels (36-49)

Mariners (42-43), Angels (36-49) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Angels Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 69.18%

69.18% Angels Win Probability: 30.82%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.