Blue Jays vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads playing on Monday, versus the New York Mets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Mets Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (39-45) vs. New York Mets (35-49)

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and SNY

Blue Jays vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-124) | NYM: (+106)

TOR: (-124) | NYM: (+106) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+168) | NYM: +1.5 (-205)

TOR: -1.5 (+168) | NYM: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 3.56 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-2, 4.87 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Trey Yesavage (3-3) against the Mets and Sean Manaea (1-2). Yesavage's team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Yesavage's team has been victorious in 37.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-5. The Mets have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Manaea's three starts with a set spread. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for two Manaea starts this season -- they split the games.

Blue Jays vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (51%)

Blue Jays vs Mets Moneyline

Toronto is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +106 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +168 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -205.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Mets contest on June 29 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Mets Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 25, or 53.2%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Toronto has won 17 of 35 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 83 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 83 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 40-43-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 22.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-21).

New York is 2-13 (winning only 13.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Mets have played in 83 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-39-6).

The Mets have covered 42.2% of their games this season, going 35-48-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .348 this season while batting .268 with 35 walks and 45 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .349.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 134th in slugging.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto with 71 hits. He is batting .238 this season and 30 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Daulton Varsho is batting .258 with a .330 OBP and 22 RBI for Toronto this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 70 hits with a .406 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both categories. He's batting .300 and slugging .567.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him ninth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .388 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .254 with an on-base percentage of .300.

His batting average is 81st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 108th in slugging.

Carson Benge has 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .257.

Mark Vientos is hitting .212 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

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