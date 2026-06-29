Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Guardians vs Rangers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (44-40) vs. Texas Rangers (42-42)

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ESPN

Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-156) | TEX: (+132)

CLE: (-156) | TEX: (+132) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)

CLE: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 7-4, 2.67 ERA vs Tyler Alexander (Rangers) - 1-1, 2.62 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Parker Messick (7-4) to the mound, while Tyler Alexander (1-1) will get the nod for the Rangers. Messick's team is 9-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Messick's team is 6-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Alexander has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers covered in both chances. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for one Alexander start this season -- they won.

Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.1%)

Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -156 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Rangers are -166 to cover, and the Guardians are +138.

Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under

Guardians versus Rangers on June 29 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 22 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 6-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 39 of their 80 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 41-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have won 47.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-21).

Texas is 3-6 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-40-5).

The Rangers have a 41-42-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .386. He has a .268 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 47th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.

Rocchio has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Chase DeLauter is batting .265 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 56th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging in the major leagues.

DeLauter has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with a double, two walks and four RBIs.

Travis Bazzana has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Steven Kwan is batting .210 with a .319 OBP and 13 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has accumulated a .354 on-base percentage and a .434 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rangers. He's batting .293.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 16th, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Jake Burger is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks 72nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 91st, and he is 60th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .262 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Ezequiel Duran has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .271.

Guardians vs Rangers Head to Head

6/7/2026: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/6/2026: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/27/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/24/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2025: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/22/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/25/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!