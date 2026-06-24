Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 25

The MLB slate today, which includes the New York Yankees squaring off against the Boston Red Sox, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and ROYL

RAYS and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Casey Legumina vs. Seth Lugo

Casey Legumina vs. Seth Lugo Records: Rays (45-33), Royals (34-48)

Rays (45-33), Royals (34-48) Rays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 59.85%

59.85% Royals Win Probability: 40.15%

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Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SEAM

SportsNet PT and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Bryce Miller

Bubba Chandler vs. Bryce Miller Records: Pirates (41-40), Mariners (41-41)

Pirates (41-40), Mariners (41-41) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.09%

53.09% Pirates Win Probability: 46.91%

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Athletics at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Jeffrey Springs

Landen Roupp vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Giants (33-46), Athletics (38-42)

Giants (33-46), Athletics (38-42) Giants Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 58.49%

58.49% Athletics Win Probability: 41.51%

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Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and SCHN

DSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Tatsuya Imai

Troy Melton vs. Tatsuya Imai Records: Tigers (34-46), Astros (39-43)

Tigers (34-46), Astros (39-43) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Astros Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.43%

50.43% Astros Win Probability: 49.57%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-PH

NATS and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Cade Cavalli vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Nationals (41-40), Phillies (44-36)

Nationals (41-40), Phillies (44-36) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.13%

56.13% Nationals Win Probability: 43.87%

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Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and RSN

SNET and RSN Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. MacKenzie Gore

Kevin Gausman vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Blue Jays (39-41), Rangers (38-42)

Blue Jays (39-41), Rangers (38-42) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.06%

50.06% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.94%

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Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MARQ

SNY and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Matthew Boyd

Freddy Peralta vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Mets (34-46), Cubs (43-37)

Mets (34-46), Cubs (43-37) Mets Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 56.98%

56.98% Mets Win Probability: 43.02%

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New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network and NESN and YES

MLB Network and NESN and YES Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Cam Schlittler

Connelly Early vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Red Sox (32-46), Yankees (48-31)

Red Sox (32-46), Yankees (48-31) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 64.26%

64.26% Red Sox Win Probability: 35.74%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and ARID

CARD and ARID Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Zac Gallen

Michael McGreevy vs. Zac Gallen Records: Cardinals (42-36), Diamondbacks (41-39)

Cardinals (42-36), Diamondbacks (41-39) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 60.41%

60.41% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.59%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.