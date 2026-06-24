Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 25
The MLB slate today, which includes the New York Yankees squaring off against the Boston Red Sox, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Legumina vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Rays (45-33), Royals (34-48)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 59.85%
- Royals Win Probability: 40.15%
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Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Pirates (41-40), Mariners (41-41)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -158
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.09%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.91%
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Athletics at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Giants (33-46), Athletics (38-42)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -134
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 58.49%
- Athletics Win Probability: 41.51%
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Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Tatsuya Imai
- Records: Tigers (34-46), Astros (39-43)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 50.43%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.57%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Nationals (41-40), Phillies (44-36)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 56.13%
- Nationals Win Probability: 43.87%
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Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Blue Jays (39-41), Rangers (38-42)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -146
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.06%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.94%
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Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Mets (34-46), Cubs (43-37)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 56.98%
- Mets Win Probability: 43.02%
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New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network and NESN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Red Sox (32-46), Yankees (48-31)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 64.26%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 35.74%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Cardinals (42-36), Diamondbacks (41-39)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -132
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 60.41%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.59%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.