Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 23
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Peter Lambert
- Records: Blue Jays (39-39), Astros (37-43)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 52.65%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.35%
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Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. George Kirby
- Records: Pirates (39-39), Mariners (40-39)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -122
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 56.73%
- Mariners Win Probability: 43.27%
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Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Marlins (40-39), Rangers (38-40)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 51.79%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.21%
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New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Tigers (34-44), Yankees (46-31)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -112
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 50.41%
- Yankees Win Probability: 49.59%
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Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Luinder Avila
- Records: Rays (43-32), Royals (33-46)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -180
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 65.54%
- Royals Win Probability: 34.46%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Nationals (41-38), Phillies (42-36)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -168
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.87%
- Nationals Win Probability: 40.13%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Brandon Sproat
- Records: Reds (37-40), Brewers (47-29)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 61.89%
- Reds Win Probability: 38.11%
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Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: Mets (34-43), Cubs (40-37)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.62%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.38%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: TBS and MNNT and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Kendry Rojas vs. Justin Wrobleski
- Records: Twins (38-42), Dodgers (50-29)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -164
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 52.72%
- Twins Win Probability: 47.28%
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Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Parker Messick
- Records: White Sox (40-37), Guardians (41-38)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -112
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 51.00%
- White Sox Win Probability: 49.00%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Cardinals (42-34), Diamondbacks (39-39)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 59.33%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.67%
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Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Sullivan vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Rockies (31-48), Red Sox (31-45)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 62.15%
- Rockies Win Probability: 37.85%
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Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Angels (32-47), Orioles (37-42)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -156
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 50.49%
- Orioles Win Probability: 49.51%
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Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. JR Ritchie
- Records: Padres (39-37), Braves (48-28)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 50.61%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.39%
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Athletics at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Giants (31-46), Athletics (38-40)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -120
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.41%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.59%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.