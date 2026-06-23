Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 23

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and SCHN

SNET and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Peter Lambert

Shane Bieber vs. Peter Lambert Records: Blue Jays (39-39), Astros (37-43)

Blue Jays (39-39), Astros (37-43) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Astros Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 52.65%

52.65% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.35%

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Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SEAM

SportsNet PT and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. George Kirby

Mitch Keller vs. George Kirby Records: Pirates (39-39), Mariners (40-39)

Pirates (39-39), Mariners (40-39) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 56.73%

56.73% Mariners Win Probability: 43.27%

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Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and RSN

MIAM and RSN Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Cal Quantrill

Sandy Alcantara vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Marlins (40-39), Rangers (38-40)

Marlins (40-39), Rangers (38-40) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 51.79%

51.79% Rangers Win Probability: 48.21%

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New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and YES

DSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Carlos Rodon

Casey Mize vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Tigers (34-44), Yankees (46-31)

Tigers (34-44), Yankees (46-31) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.41%

50.41% Yankees Win Probability: 49.59%

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Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and ROYL

RAYS and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Luinder Avila

Shane McClanahan vs. Luinder Avila Records: Rays (43-32), Royals (33-46)

Rays (43-32), Royals (33-46) Rays Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Royals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 65.54%

65.54% Royals Win Probability: 34.46%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-PH

NATS and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Jesús Luzardo

Zack Littell vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Nationals (41-38), Phillies (42-36)

Nationals (41-38), Phillies (42-36) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.87%

59.87% Nationals Win Probability: 40.13%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and BREW

CINR and BREW Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Brandon Sproat

Nick Lodolo vs. Brandon Sproat Records: Reds (37-40), Brewers (47-29)

Reds (37-40), Brewers (47-29) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Reds Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 61.89%

61.89% Reds Win Probability: 38.11%

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Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MARQ

SNY and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Edward Cabrera

Kodai Senga vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Mets (34-43), Cubs (40-37)

Mets (34-43), Cubs (40-37) Mets Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.62%

51.62% Cubs Win Probability: 48.38%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: TBS and MNNT and SportsNet LA

TBS and MNNT and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Kendry Rojas vs. Justin Wrobleski

Kendry Rojas vs. Justin Wrobleski Records: Twins (38-42), Dodgers (50-29)

Twins (38-42), Dodgers (50-29) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Twins Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 52.72%

52.72% Twins Win Probability: 47.28%

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Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG

CHSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Parker Messick

Sean Burke vs. Parker Messick Records: White Sox (40-37), Guardians (41-38)

White Sox (40-37), Guardians (41-38) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 51.00%

51.00% White Sox Win Probability: 49.00%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and ARID

CARD and ARID Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Kyle Leahy vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Cardinals (42-34), Diamondbacks (39-39)

Cardinals (42-34), Diamondbacks (39-39) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 59.33%

59.33% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.67%

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Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NESN

COLR and NESN Probable Pitchers: Sean Sullivan vs. Sonny Gray

Sean Sullivan vs. Sonny Gray Records: Rockies (31-48), Red Sox (31-45)

Rockies (31-48), Red Sox (31-45) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 62.15%

62.15% Rockies Win Probability: 37.85%

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Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and MASN

ABTV and MASN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson vs. Shane Baz

Ryan Johnson vs. Shane Baz Records: Angels (32-47), Orioles (37-42)

Angels (32-47), Orioles (37-42) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Angels Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 50.49%

50.49% Orioles Win Probability: 49.51%

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Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and BravesVsn

SDPA and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. JR Ritchie

Griffin Canning vs. JR Ritchie Records: Padres (39-37), Braves (48-28)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 50.61%

50.61% Braves Win Probability: 49.39%

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Athletics at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Aaron Civale

Robbie Ray vs. Aaron Civale Records: Giants (31-46), Athletics (38-40)

Giants (31-46), Athletics (38-40) Giants Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.41%

51.41% Athletics Win Probability: 48.59%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.