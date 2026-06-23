Mariners vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Pirates Game Info

Seattle Mariners (40-39) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-39)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-122) | PIT: (+104)

SEA: (-122) | PIT: (+104) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 5-7, 4.10 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 5-4, 4.92 ERA

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (5-7) for the Mariners and Mitch Keller (5-4) for the Pirates. Kirby's team is 5-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Kirby starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-8. The Pirates are 6-8-0 against the spread when Keller starts. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Keller's starts this season, and they went 5-5 in those games.

Mariners vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (56.7%)

Mariners vs Pirates Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +104 underdog despite being at home.

Mariners vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +146 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -176.

Mariners vs Pirates Over/Under

Mariners versus Pirates, on June 23, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (52.1%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 33-27 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 37 of 78 chances this season.

In 78 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 29-49-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have gone 13-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.9% of those games).

Pittsburgh has an 8-11 record (winning 42.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 77 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-31-2).

The Pirates have a 37-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .431, fueled by 29 extra-base hits. He has a .248 batting average and an on-base percentage of .311.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .250 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among all qualified, he ranks 80th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Dominic Canzone is batting .281 with a .562 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

Cole Young is batting .253 with a .316 OBP and 35 RBI for Seattle this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-high OBP (.400) and slugging percentage (.484). He's batting .287.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Reynolds brings a 12-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .410 with four doubles, four home runs, three walks and 11 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads his team with 68 hits. He has a batting average of .244 while slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .283 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 39 walks.

Nick Gonzales is batting .293 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

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