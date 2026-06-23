Mets vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the New York Mets taking on the Chicago Cubs.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Cubs Game Info

New York Mets (34-43) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-37)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and MARQ

Mets vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-120) | CHC: (+102)

NYM: (-120) | CHC: (+102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-210) | CHC: -1.5 (+172)

NYM: +1.5 (-210) | CHC: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Mets vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 0-5, 9.00 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 4-4, 5.21 ERA

The Mets will look to Kodai Senga (0-5) versus the Cubs and Edward Cabrera (4-4). Senga and his team are 1-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Senga's team has been upset in each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Cubs have gone 6-5-0 against the spread when Cabrera starts. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for one Cabrera start this season -- they won.

Mets vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (51.6%)

Mets vs Cubs Moneyline

The Mets vs Cubs moneyline has New York as a -120 favorite, while Chicago is a +102 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Cubs are +172 to cover, while the Mets are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Cubs on June 23 is 8.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 26 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 20 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 76 opportunities.

The Mets are 31-45-0 against the spread in their 76 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 22 total times this season. They've gone 11-11 in those games.

Chicago is 7-7 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 75 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-36-0).

The Cubs have a 29-46-0 record ATS this season (covering just 38.7% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 66 hits and an OBP of .398 this season. He has a .301 batting average and a slugging percentage of .575.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Soto has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette has hit eight homers this season while driving in 42 runs. He's batting .248 this season and slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .292.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging in MLB.

Carson Benge has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Benge brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Marcus Semien has been key for New York with 61 hits, an OBP of .275 plus a slugging percentage of .351.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has totaled 83 hits with a .521 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cubs. He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .363.

He is 25th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Crow-Armstrong brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .476 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is batting .235 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .328 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 112th, his on-base percentage is 108th, and he is 142nd in slugging.

Ian Happ is batting .228 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks.

Michael Busch's .377 OBP paces his team.

Mets vs Cubs Head to Head

4/19/2026: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2026: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2026: 12-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2025: 8-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/23/2025: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/10/2025: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/23/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!