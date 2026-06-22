Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (46-29) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-39)

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-162) | CIN: (+136)

MIL: (-162) | CIN: (+136) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+102) | CIN: +1.5 (-122)

MIL: -1.5 (+102) | CIN: +1.5 (-122) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 2-1, 3.60 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 3-6, 5.32 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brady Singer (3-6, 5.32 ERA). Woodruff and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woodruff's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have an 8-5-0 record against the spread in Singer's starts. The Reds are 5-6 in Singer's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (61.2%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +136 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Brewers are +102 to cover, and the Reds are -122.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

The Brewers-Reds contest on June 22 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (64%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 75 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 43-32-0 against the spread in their 75 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have put together a 24-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Cincinnati has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-29-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have collected a 41-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.4% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .259 with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .371 and a slugging percentage of .452.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 56th in slugging.

William Contreras has an OPS of .775, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .417 this season. He's batting .299.

His batting average ranks 11th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Contreras has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 61 hits and an OBP of .373 this season.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a .455 slugging percentage, which leads the Reds. He's batting .252 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 55th in slugging.

Spencer Steer has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 105th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 93rd, and he is 76th in slugging.

JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .254.

Matt McLain is batting .204 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks.

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