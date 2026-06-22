Marlins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Miami Marlins versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Marlins vs Rangers Game Info

Miami Marlins (40-38) vs. Texas Rangers (37-40)

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and RSN

Marlins vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-124) | TEX: (+106)

MIA: (-124) | TEX: (+106) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-215) | TEX: -1.5 (+176)

MIA: +1.5 (-215) | TEX: -1.5 (+176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Marlins vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 1-2, 3.10 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 2-6, 4.17 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Tyler Phillips (1-2, 3.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Kumar Rocker (2-6, 4.17 ERA). Phillips and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Phillips' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rangers have a 6-6-0 ATS record in Rocker's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in six of Rocker's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Marlins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (51.4%)

Marlins vs Rangers Moneyline

The Marlins vs Rangers moneyline has Miami as a -124 favorite, while Texas is a +106 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Rangers are +176 to cover, while the Marlins are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Rangers Over/Under

Marlins versus Rangers, on June 22, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (72.7%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 18-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 77 opportunities.

The Marlins are 39-38-0 against the spread in their 77 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline 34 total times this season. They've finished 14-20 in those games.

Texas has an 8-11 record (winning 42.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 76 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-37-5).

The Rangers have a 37-39-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.7% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami in slugging percentage (.467) thanks to 28 extra-base hits. He has a .332 batting average and an on-base percentage of .364.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Lopez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has 81 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369. He's batting .286 and slugging .417.

His batting average is 24th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Jakob Marsee has 54 hits this season and has a slash line of .205/.327/.312.

Javier Sanoja is batting .247 with a .293 OBP and 24 RBI for Miami this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has racked up a team-best OBP (.368) and slugging percentage (.457), while pacing the Rangers in hits (86, while batting .309).

Including all qualified hitters, he is seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 33rd and he is 52nd in slugging.

Jung heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Jake Burger is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Ezequiel Duran has 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .270.

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