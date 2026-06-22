Cubs vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Cubs vs Mets Game Info

Chicago Cubs (40-37) vs. New York Mets (34-43)

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and MARQ

Cubs vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-112) | NYM: (-104)

CHC: (-112) | NYM: (-104) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+138) | NYM: +1.5 (-166)

CHC: -1.5 (+138) | NYM: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 4-6, 4.26 ERA vs Kodai Senga (Mets) - 0-5, 9.00 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Shota Imanaga (4-6) against the Mets and Kodai Senga (0-5). When Imanaga starts, his team is 4-11-0 against the spread this season. When Imanaga starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-8. When Senga starts, the Mets have gone 1-5-0 against the spread. The Mets were named the moneyline underdog for two Senga starts this season -- they split the games.

Cubs vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (59.6%)

Cubs vs Mets Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while New York is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Mets are -166 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +138.

Cubs vs Mets Over/Under

Cubs versus Mets on June 22 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 28, or 53.8%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 27 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 39 of their 75 opportunities.

The Cubs are 29-46-0 against the spread in their 75 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. They've gone 6-17 in those games.

New York has a 6-14 record (winning only 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Mets have played in 76 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-36-6).

The Mets have put together a 31-45-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.8% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 83 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .521. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .476 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .235 and slugging .328 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 114th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 143rd in slugging in MLB.

Ian Happ is batting .228 with a .467 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Happ has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double and two walks.

Michael Busch leads Chicago in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 68 hits.

Busch enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with five walks.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has an on-base percentage of .398 and has 66 hits, both team-high numbers for the Mets. He's batting .301 and slugging .575.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fifth in slugging.

Soto takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette's .367 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .292.

He is 87th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Carson Benge is batting .257 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Marcus Semien is hitting .219 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Cubs vs Mets Head to Head

4/19/2026: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2026: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2026: 12-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2025: 8-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/23/2025: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/10/2025: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/23/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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