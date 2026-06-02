Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 2
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: TBS and NBCS-PH and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Phillies (30-29), Padres (32-26)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.95%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.05%
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Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Rays (36-21), Tigers (23-38)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 56.60%
- Tigers Win Probability: 43.40%
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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Red Sox (25-33), Orioles (28-32)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 59.40%
- Orioles Win Probability: 40.60%
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Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Richard Lovelady vs. Lake Bachar
- Records: Nationals (31-30), Marlins (27-34)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -112
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 57.54%
- Nationals Win Probability: 42.46%
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Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Yankees (36-23), Guardians (34-27)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -215
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 66.40%
- Guardians Win Probability: 33.60%
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Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Reds (30-29), Royals (23-37)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -120
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.96%
- Royals Win Probability: 42.04%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Braves (40-20), Blue Jays (29-31)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -120
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 55.20%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.80%
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Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Twins (28-33), White Sox (32-28)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -124
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 52.36%
- Twins Win Probability: 47.64%
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San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Trevor McDonald
- Records: Brewers (36-21), Giants (23-37)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -270
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +220
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 54.91%
- Giants Win Probability: 45.09%
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Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Cardinals (31-27), Rangers (29-31)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.08%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 48.92%
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Athletics at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Gage Jump
- Records: Cubs (32-28), Athletics (28-31)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 58.79%
- Athletics Win Probability: 41.21%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Astros (27-34), Pirates (32-28)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -112
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 50.05%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.95%
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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Angels (23-38), Rockies (23-38)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -158
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 58.12%
- Rockies Win Probability: 41.88%
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New York Mets at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Huascar Brazoban
- Records: Mariners (32-29), Mets (26-34)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.99%
- Mets Win Probability: 42.01%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Diamondbacks (32-27), Dodgers (38-22)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.09%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 49.91%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.