Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 2

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: TBS and NBCS-PH and SDPA

TBS and NBCS-PH and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Randy Vasquez

Aaron Nola vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Phillies (30-29), Padres (32-26)

Phillies (30-29), Padres (32-26) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Padres Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.95%

51.95% Padres Win Probability: 48.05%

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Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and DSN

RAYS and DSN Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Jack Flaherty

Steven Matz vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Rays (36-21), Tigers (23-38)

Rays (36-21), Tigers (23-38) Rays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 56.60%

56.60% Tigers Win Probability: 43.40%

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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and MASN

NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Shane Baz

Connelly Early vs. Shane Baz Records: Red Sox (25-33), Orioles (28-32)

Red Sox (25-33), Orioles (28-32) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 59.40%

59.40% Orioles Win Probability: 40.60%

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Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and MIAM

NATS and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Richard Lovelady vs. Lake Bachar

Richard Lovelady vs. Lake Bachar Records: Nationals (31-30), Marlins (27-34)

Nationals (31-30), Marlins (27-34) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 57.54%

57.54% Nationals Win Probability: 42.46%

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Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and CLEG

YES and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Joey Cantillo

Cam Schlittler vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Yankees (36-23), Guardians (34-27)

Yankees (36-23), Guardians (34-27) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 66.40%

66.40% Guardians Win Probability: 33.60%

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Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and ROYL

CINR and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Noah Cameron

Andrew Abbott vs. Noah Cameron Records: Reds (30-29), Royals (23-37)

Reds (30-29), Royals (23-37) Reds Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Royals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.96%

57.96% Royals Win Probability: 42.04%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SN1

BravesVsn and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Kevin Gausman

Bryce Elder vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Braves (40-20), Blue Jays (29-31)

Braves (40-20), Blue Jays (29-31) Braves Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 55.20%

55.20% Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.80%

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Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN

MNNT and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Davis Martin

Connor Prielipp vs. Davis Martin Records: Twins (28-33), White Sox (32-28)

Twins (28-33), White Sox (32-28) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Twins Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 52.36%

52.36% Twins Win Probability: 47.64%

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San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and NBCS-BA

BREW and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Trevor McDonald

Kyle Harrison vs. Trevor McDonald Records: Brewers (36-21), Giants (23-37)

Brewers (36-21), Giants (23-37) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Giants Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 54.91%

54.91% Giants Win Probability: 45.09%

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Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and RSN

CARD and RSN Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Dustin May vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Cardinals (31-27), Rangers (29-31)

Cardinals (31-27), Rangers (29-31) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.08%

51.08% Cardinals Win Probability: 48.92%

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Athletics at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-CA

MARQ and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Gage Jump

Jameson Taillon vs. Gage Jump Records: Cubs (32-28), Athletics (28-31)

Cubs (32-28), Athletics (28-31) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 58.79%

58.79% Athletics Win Probability: 41.21%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SportsNet PT

SCHN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Bubba Chandler

Mike Burrows vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Astros (27-34), Pirates (32-28)

Astros (27-34), Pirates (32-28) Astros Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 50.05%

50.05% Astros Win Probability: 49.95%

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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and COLR

ABTV and COLR Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Angels (23-38), Rockies (23-38)

Angels (23-38), Rockies (23-38) Angels Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 58.12%

58.12% Rockies Win Probability: 41.88%

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New York Mets at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and SNY

SEAM and SNY Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Huascar Brazoban

Logan Gilbert vs. Huascar Brazoban Records: Mariners (32-29), Mets (26-34)

Mariners (32-29), Mets (26-34) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Mets Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.99%

57.99% Mets Win Probability: 42.01%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA

ARID and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Eric Lauer

Mike Soroka vs. Eric Lauer Records: Diamondbacks (32-27), Dodgers (38-22)

Diamondbacks (32-27), Dodgers (38-22) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.09%

50.09% Dodgers Win Probability: 49.91%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.