Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 19
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule on Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs hit the field at Wrigley Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Reds (38-35), Twins (36-36)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 58.10%
- Twins Win Probability: 41.90%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Chase Dollander
- Records: Nationals (30-43), Rockies (16-57)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -158
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 65.83%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.17%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Tyler Anderson
- Records: Yankees (42-30), Angels (35-37)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -250
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 72.21%
- Angels Win Probability: 27.79%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Andrew Heaney
- Records: Tigers (47-27), Pirates (29-45)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -310
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +250
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.31%
- Tigers Win Probability: 47.69%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: White Sox (23-50), Cardinals (38-35)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -136
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 56.62%
- White Sox Win Probability: 43.38%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Cubs (45-28), Brewers (39-35)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.38%
- Brewers Win Probability: 45.62%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Rangers (36-37), Royals (35-38)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 50.83%
- Rangers Win Probability: 49.17%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Blue Jays (39-33), Diamondbacks (36-36)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.24%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.76%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Giants (41-32), Guardians (36-35)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -162
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 64.67%
- Guardians Win Probability: 35.33%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 5:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Tigers (47-27), Pirates (29-45)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -142
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +120
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Marlins (29-42), Phillies (43-30)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 65.14%
- Marlins Win Probability: 34.86%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Braves (32-39), Mets (45-28)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -130
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 57.79%
- Braves Win Probability: 42.21%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Charlie Morton
- Records: Rays (40-33), Orioles (31-41)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -158
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 57.04%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.96%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Colton Gordon
- Records: Athletics (30-45), Astros (42-31)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -136
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 56.64%
- Athletics Win Probability: 43.36%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Ryan Bergert
- Records: Dodgers (45-29), Padres (39-33)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -250
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 61.11%
- Padres Win Probability: 38.89%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.