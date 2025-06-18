Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 19

In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule on Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs hit the field at Wrigley Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and MNNT

FDSOH and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Chris Paddack

Nick Martínez vs. Chris Paddack Records: Reds (38-35), Twins (36-36)

Reds (38-35), Twins (36-36) Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Twins Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 58.10%

58.10% Twins Win Probability: 41.90%

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and COLR

MASN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Chase Dollander

Trevor Williams vs. Chase Dollander Records: Nationals (30-43), Rockies (16-57)

Nationals (30-43), Rockies (16-57) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 65.83%

65.83% Rockies Win Probability: 34.17%

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and FDSW

MLB Network, YES and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Tyler Anderson

Carlos Rodon vs. Tyler Anderson Records: Yankees (42-30), Angels (35-37)

Yankees (42-30), Angels (35-37) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Angels Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 72.21%

72.21% Angels Win Probability: 27.79%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and SportsNet PT

FDSDET and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Andrew Heaney

Tarik Skubal vs. Andrew Heaney Records: Tigers (47-27), Pirates (29-45)

Tigers (47-27), Pirates (29-45) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -310

-310 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.31%

52.31% Tigers Win Probability: 47.69%

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSMW

CHSN and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Erick Fedde

Adrian Houser vs. Erick Fedde Records: White Sox (23-50), Cardinals (38-35)

White Sox (23-50), Cardinals (38-35) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 56.62%

56.62% White Sox Win Probability: 43.38%

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI

MARQ and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Freddy Peralta

Cade Horton vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Cubs (45-28), Brewers (39-35)

Cubs (45-28), Brewers (39-35) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.38%

54.38% Brewers Win Probability: 45.62%

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSKC

RSN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: vs. Michael Wacha

vs. Michael Wacha Records: Rangers (36-37), Royals (35-38)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 50.83%

50.83% Rangers Win Probability: 49.17%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and ARID

SNET and ARID Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Ryne Nelson

Kevin Gausman vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Blue Jays (39-33), Diamondbacks (36-36)

Blue Jays (39-33), Diamondbacks (36-36) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.24%

50.24% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.76%

Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CLEG

NBCS-BA and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Gavin Williams

Logan Webb vs. Gavin Williams Records: Giants (41-32), Guardians (36-35)

Giants (41-32), Guardians (36-35) Giants Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 64.67%

64.67% Guardians Win Probability: 35.33%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 5:40 p.m. ET

5:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and SportsNet PT

FDSDET and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: vs. Paul Skenes

vs. Paul Skenes Records: Tigers (47-27), Pirates (29-45)

Tigers (47-27), Pirates (29-45) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +120

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

FDSFL and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Edward Cabrera vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Marlins (29-42), Phillies (43-30)

Marlins (29-42), Phillies (43-30) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 65.14%

65.14% Marlins Win Probability: 34.86%

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and SNY

MLB Network, FDSSO and SNY Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Clay Holmes

Spencer Strider vs. Clay Holmes Records: Braves (32-39), Mets (45-28)

Braves (32-39), Mets (45-28) Braves Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Mets Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 57.79%

57.79% Braves Win Probability: 42.21%

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2

FDSSUN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Charlie Morton

Drew Rasmussen vs. Charlie Morton Records: Rays (40-33), Orioles (31-41)

Rays (40-33), Orioles (31-41) Rays Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 57.04%

57.04% Orioles Win Probability: 42.96%

Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN

NBCS-CA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Colton Gordon

Jacob Lopez vs. Colton Gordon Records: Athletics (30-45), Astros (42-31)

Athletics (30-45), Astros (42-31) Astros Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 56.64%

56.64% Athletics Win Probability: 43.36%

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SDPA

SportsNet LA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Ryan Bergert

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Ryan Bergert Records: Dodgers (45-29), Padres (39-33)

Dodgers (45-29), Padres (39-33) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Padres Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 61.11%

61.11% Padres Win Probability: 38.89%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.