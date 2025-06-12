Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 12

In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today, the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals hit the field at Kauffman Stadium. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MASN

SNY and MASN Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Mike Soroka

Kodai Senga vs. Mike Soroka Records: Mets (45-24), Nationals (30-38)

Mets (45-24), Nationals (30-38) Mets Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 69.37%

69.37% Nationals Win Probability: 30.63%

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and RSN

MLB Network, MNNT and RSN Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Patrick Corbin

Bailey Ober vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Twins (36-32), Rangers (33-36)

Twins (36-32), Rangers (33-36) Twins Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 60.28%

60.28% Rangers Win Probability: 39.72%

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA

COLR and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Hayden Birdsong

Antonio Senzatela vs. Hayden Birdsong Records: Rockies (12-55), Giants (40-28)

Rockies (12-55), Giants (40-28) Giants Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 62.36%

62.36% Rockies Win Probability: 37.64%

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSDET

MASN2 and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Keegan Akin vs. Tarik Skubal

Keegan Akin vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Orioles (27-39), Tigers (44-25)

Orioles (27-39), Tigers (44-25) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 58.43%

58.43% Orioles Win Probability: 41.57%

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSKC and YES

MLB Network, FDSKC and YES Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Will Warren

Seth Lugo vs. Will Warren Records: Royals (34-34), Yankees (41-25)

Royals (34-34), Yankees (41-25) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Royals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.89%

55.89% Royals Win Probability: 44.11%

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW

FDSWI and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Sonny Gray

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Sonny Gray Records: Brewers (36-33), Cardinals (36-32)

Brewers (36-33), Cardinals (36-32) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 58.44%

58.44% Brewers Win Probability: 41.56%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT

MARQ and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Andrew Heaney

Jameson Taillon vs. Andrew Heaney Records: Cubs (41-27), Pirates (28-41)

Cubs (41-27), Pirates (28-41) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 62.70%

62.70% Pirates Win Probability: 37.30%

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and CHSN

SCHN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Davis Martin

Framber Valdez vs. Davis Martin Records: Astros (37-30), White Sox (23-45)

Astros (37-30), White Sox (23-45) Astros Moneyline Odds: -275

-275 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 71.03%

71.03% White Sox Win Probability: 28.97%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.