Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 12
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today, the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals hit the field at Kauffman Stadium. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Mike Soroka
- Records: Mets (45-24), Nationals (30-38)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -215
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 69.37%
- Nationals Win Probability: 30.63%
Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Twins (36-32), Rangers (33-36)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -156
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 60.28%
- Rangers Win Probability: 39.72%
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Hayden Birdsong
- Records: Rockies (12-55), Giants (40-28)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -200
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 62.36%
- Rockies Win Probability: 37.64%
Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Keegan Akin vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Orioles (27-39), Tigers (44-25)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -198
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 58.43%
- Orioles Win Probability: 41.57%
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSKC and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Will Warren
- Records: Royals (34-34), Yankees (41-25)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -132
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.89%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.11%
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Brewers (36-33), Cardinals (36-32)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -134
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 58.44%
- Brewers Win Probability: 41.56%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Andrew Heaney
- Records: Cubs (41-27), Pirates (28-41)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -205
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 62.70%
- Pirates Win Probability: 37.30%
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Astros (37-30), White Sox (23-45)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -275
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +225
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 71.03%
- White Sox Win Probability: 28.97%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.