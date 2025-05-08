Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 8
Thursday's MLB schedule has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Twins (16-20), Orioles (13-21)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -164
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.51%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.49%
Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Red Sox (18-19), Rangers (18-18)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 68.40%
- Rangers Win Probability: 31.60%
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Royals (21-16), White Sox (10-26)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -245
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +200
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 68.47%
- White Sox Win Probability: 31.53%
Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Rockies (6-28), Tigers (22-13)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -174
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 62.55%
- Rockies Win Probability: 37.45%
Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Jackson Jobe
- Records: Rockies (6-28), Tigers (22-13)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 63.55%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.45%
Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Rays (16-19), Phillies (20-15)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 53.90%
- Rays Win Probability: 46.10%
Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Braves (17-18), Reds (18-19)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -172
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 56.65%
- Reds Win Probability: 43.35%
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Angels (14-20), Blue Jays (16-19)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.43%
- Angels Win Probability: 46.57%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Diamondbacks (19-18), Dodgers (25-12)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.44%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.56%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.