Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday's MLB schedule has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Dean Kremer
  • Records: Twins (16-20), Orioles (13-21)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 55.51%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 44.49%

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Jack Leiter
  • Records: Red Sox (18-19), Rangers (18-18)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 68.40%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 31.60%

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Davis Martin
  • Records: Royals (21-16), White Sox (10-26)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -245
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 68.47%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 31.53%

Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Casey Mize
  • Records: Rockies (6-28), Tigers (22-13)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 62.55%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 37.45%

Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Jackson Jobe
  • Records: Rockies (6-28), Tigers (22-13)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 63.55%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 36.45%

Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: Rays (16-19), Phillies (20-15)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 53.90%
  • Rays Win Probability: 46.10%

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Nick Lodolo
  • Records: Braves (17-18), Reds (18-19)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 56.65%
  • Reds Win Probability: 43.35%

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Chris Bassitt
  • Records: Angels (14-20), Blue Jays (16-19)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.43%
  • Angels Win Probability: 46.57%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Records: Diamondbacks (19-18), Dodgers (25-12)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 59.44%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.56%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

