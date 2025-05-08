Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 8

Thursday's MLB schedule has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and MASN

MLB Network, MNNT and MASN Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Dean Kremer

Joe Ryan vs. Dean Kremer Records: Twins (16-20), Orioles (13-21)

Twins (16-20), Orioles (13-21) Twins Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.51%

55.51% Orioles Win Probability: 44.49%

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and RSN

MLB Network, NESN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Jack Leiter

Brayan Bello vs. Jack Leiter Records: Red Sox (18-19), Rangers (18-18)

Red Sox (18-19), Rangers (18-18) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 68.40%

68.40% Rangers Win Probability: 31.60%

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN

FDSKC and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Davis Martin

Kris Bubic vs. Davis Martin Records: Royals (21-16), White Sox (10-26)

Royals (21-16), White Sox (10-26) Royals Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 68.47%

68.47% White Sox Win Probability: 31.53%

Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSDET

COLR and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Casey Mize

Kyle Freeland vs. Casey Mize Records: Rockies (6-28), Tigers (22-13)

Rockies (6-28), Tigers (22-13) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 62.55%

62.55% Rockies Win Probability: 37.45%

Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSDET

COLR and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Jackson Jobe

Tanner Gordon vs. Jackson Jobe Records: Rockies (6-28), Tigers (22-13)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 63.55%

63.55% Rockies Win Probability: 36.45%

Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, FDSSUN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Jesús Luzardo

Ryan Pepiot vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Rays (16-19), Phillies (20-15)

Rays (16-19), Phillies (20-15) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Rays Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 53.90%

53.90% Rays Win Probability: 46.10%

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSOH

MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Nick Lodolo

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Braves (17-18), Reds (18-19)

Braves (17-18), Reds (18-19) Braves Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Reds Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 56.65%

56.65% Reds Win Probability: 43.35%

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SN1

FDSW and SN1 Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Chris Bassitt

José Soriano vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Angels (14-20), Blue Jays (16-19)

Angels (14-20), Blue Jays (16-19) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.43%

53.43% Angels Win Probability: 46.57%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA

ARID and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Diamondbacks (19-18), Dodgers (25-12)

Diamondbacks (19-18), Dodgers (25-12) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.44%

59.44% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.56%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.