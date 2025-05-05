Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 5

The MLB slate today, which includes the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and SportsNet LA

FDSFL and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Ben Casparius

Sandy Alcantara vs. Ben Casparius Records: Marlins (13-20), Dodgers (23-11)

Marlins (13-20), Dodgers (23-11) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.80%

58.80% Marlins Win Probability: 41.20%

Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and CLEG

MASN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Luis Ortiz

Jake Irvin vs. Luis Ortiz Records: Nationals (16-19), Guardians (20-14)

Nationals (16-19), Guardians (20-14) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 54.92%

54.92% Nationals Win Probability: 45.08%

San Diego Padres at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SDPA

MLB Network, YES and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Nicholas Pivetta

Carlos Rodon vs. Nicholas Pivetta Records: Yankees (19-15), Padres (22-11)

Yankees (19-15), Padres (22-11) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Padres Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.61%

54.61% Padres Win Probability: 45.39%

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSOH

MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Brady Singer

AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Brady Singer Records: Braves (15-18), Reds (18-17)

Braves (15-18), Reds (18-17) Braves Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Reds Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.58%

57.58% Braves Win Probability: 42.42%

Houston Astros at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and SCHN

FDSWI and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers vs. Ronel Blanco

Tobias Myers vs. Ronel Blanco Records: Brewers (17-18), Astros (17-16)

Brewers (17-18), Astros (17-16) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Astros Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.27%

50.27% Astros Win Probability: 49.73%

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN

FDSKC and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Shane Smith

Cole Ragans vs. Shane Smith Records: Royals (19-16), White Sox (10-24)

Royals (19-16), White Sox (10-24) Royals Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 68.62%

68.62% White Sox Win Probability: 31.38%

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-BA

MARQ and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Landen Roupp

Matthew Boyd vs. Landen Roupp Records: Cubs (21-14), Giants (22-13)

Cubs (21-14), Giants (22-13) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Giants Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.10%

51.10% Giants Win Probability: 48.90%

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet PT

FDSMW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Carmen Mlodzinski

Miles Mikolas vs. Carmen Mlodzinski Records: Cardinals (16-19), Pirates (12-23)

Cardinals (16-19), Pirates (12-23) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 54.89%

54.89% Pirates Win Probability: 45.11%

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SNY

ARID and SNY Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Griffin Canning

Ryne Nelson vs. Griffin Canning Records: Diamondbacks (18-16), Mets (22-13)

Diamondbacks (18-16), Mets (22-13) Mets Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.95%

53.95% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.05%

Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Bryce Miller

Luis Severino vs. Bryce Miller Records: Athletics (19-16), Mariners (20-13)

Athletics (19-16), Mariners (20-13) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.93%

59.93% Athletics Win Probability: 40.07%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.