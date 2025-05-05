Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 5
The MLB slate today, which includes the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Ben Casparius
- Records: Marlins (13-20), Dodgers (23-11)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -174
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.80%
- Marlins Win Probability: 41.20%
Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Luis Ortiz
- Records: Nationals (16-19), Guardians (20-14)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 54.92%
- Nationals Win Probability: 45.08%
San Diego Padres at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Nicholas Pivetta
- Records: Yankees (19-15), Padres (22-11)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.61%
- Padres Win Probability: 45.39%
Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Braves (15-18), Reds (18-17)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -142
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.58%
- Braves Win Probability: 42.42%
Houston Astros at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers vs. Ronel Blanco
- Records: Brewers (17-18), Astros (17-16)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.27%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.73%
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Royals (19-16), White Sox (10-24)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -250
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 68.62%
- White Sox Win Probability: 31.38%
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Cubs (21-14), Giants (22-13)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -146
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.10%
- Giants Win Probability: 48.90%
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
- Records: Cardinals (16-19), Pirates (12-23)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -152
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 54.89%
- Pirates Win Probability: 45.11%
New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Griffin Canning
- Records: Diamondbacks (18-16), Mets (22-13)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -110
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.95%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.05%
Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Athletics (19-16), Mariners (20-13)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -110
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 59.93%
- Athletics Win Probability: 40.07%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.