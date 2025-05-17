Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 17
Today's MLB lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Mets at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Griffin Canning
- Records: Yankees (26-18), Mets (28-17)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -132
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 56.72%
- Mets Win Probability: 43.28%
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Cubs (26-19), White Sox (14-31)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -290
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 69.99%
- White Sox Win Probability: 30.01%
Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Jose Urena vs. Reese Olson
- Records: Blue Jays (21-23), Tigers (30-15)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 64.40%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 35.60%
Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, MASN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Orioles (15-28), Nationals (19-27)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -152
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 58.80%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.20%
Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Marlins (17-26), Rays (20-24)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -152
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 57.18%
- Marlins Win Probability: 42.82%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
- Records: Phillies (26-18), Pirates (15-30)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -300
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +245
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 66.24%
- Pirates Win Probability: 33.76%
Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Brent Suter vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Reds (22-24), Guardians (25-19)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -126
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 53.94%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.06%
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Ronel Blanco
- Records: Rangers (24-22), Astros (23-21)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.98%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.02%
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Royals (25-21), Cardinals (25-20)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 51.52%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 48.48%
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Red Sox (22-24), Braves (23-22)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.81%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 46.19%
Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FOX and KMSP
- Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers vs. Pablo Lopez
- Records: Brewers (21-24), Twins (25-20)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -120
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 59.62%
- Brewers Win Probability: 40.38%
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. German Marquez
- Records: Diamondbacks (24-21), Rockies (7-37)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -350
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 76.46%
- Rockies Win Probability: 23.54%
Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Padres (27-16), Mariners (24-19)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -178
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 59.75%
- Mariners Win Probability: 40.25%
Athletics at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Giants (26-19), Athletics (22-23)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -134
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 59.90%
- Athletics Win Probability: 40.10%
Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Tyler Anderson
- Records: Dodgers (29-16), Angels (18-25)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -245
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +200
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 61.46%
- Angels Win Probability: 38.54%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.