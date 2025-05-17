Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 17

Today's MLB lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and SNY

YES and SNY Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Griffin Canning

Clarke Schmidt vs. Griffin Canning Records: Yankees (26-18), Mets (28-17)

Yankees (26-18), Mets (28-17) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Mets Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 56.72%

56.72% Mets Win Probability: 43.28%

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and CHSN

MARQ and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Sean Burke

Matthew Boyd vs. Sean Burke Records: Cubs (26-19), White Sox (14-31)

Cubs (26-19), White Sox (14-31) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 69.99%

69.99% White Sox Win Probability: 30.01%

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and FDSDET

SN1 and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Jose Urena vs. Reese Olson

Jose Urena vs. Reese Olson Records: Blue Jays (21-23), Tigers (30-15)

Blue Jays (21-23), Tigers (30-15) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 64.40%

64.40% Blue Jays Win Probability: 35.60%

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, MASN and MASN2

Fox Sports 1, MASN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Jake Irvin

Kyle Gibson vs. Jake Irvin Records: Orioles (15-28), Nationals (19-27)

Orioles (15-28), Nationals (19-27) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 58.80%

58.80% Nationals Win Probability: 41.20%

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN

FDSFL and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Drew Rasmussen

Sandy Alcantara vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Marlins (17-26), Rays (20-24)

Marlins (17-26), Rays (20-24) Rays Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 57.18%

57.18% Marlins Win Probability: 42.82%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Carmen Mlodzinski

Zack Wheeler vs. Carmen Mlodzinski Records: Phillies (26-18), Pirates (15-30)

Phillies (26-18), Pirates (15-30) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -300

-300 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +245

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 66.24%

66.24% Pirates Win Probability: 33.76%

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and CLEG

FDSOH and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Brent Suter vs. Slade Cecconi

Brent Suter vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Reds (22-24), Guardians (25-19)

Reds (22-24), Guardians (25-19) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 53.94%

53.94% Guardians Win Probability: 46.06%

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SCHN

RSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Ronel Blanco

Tyler Mahle vs. Ronel Blanco Records: Rangers (24-22), Astros (23-21)

Rangers (24-22), Astros (23-21) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Astros Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.98%

51.98% Rangers Win Probability: 48.02%

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSMW

FDSKC and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Miles Mikolas

Noah Cameron vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Royals (25-21), Cardinals (25-20)

Royals (25-21), Cardinals (25-20) Royals Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 51.52%

51.52% Cardinals Win Probability: 48.48%

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Grant Holmes

Lucas Giolito vs. Grant Holmes Records: Red Sox (22-24), Braves (23-22)

Red Sox (22-24), Braves (23-22) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Braves Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.81%

53.81% Red Sox Win Probability: 46.19%

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FOX and KMSP

FOX and KMSP Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers vs. Pablo Lopez

Tobias Myers vs. Pablo Lopez Records: Brewers (21-24), Twins (25-20)

Brewers (21-24), Twins (25-20) Twins Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 59.62%

59.62% Brewers Win Probability: 40.38%

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and COLR

ARID and COLR Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. German Marquez

Zac Gallen vs. German Marquez Records: Diamondbacks (24-21), Rockies (7-37)

Diamondbacks (24-21), Rockies (7-37) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -350

-350 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 76.46%

76.46% Rockies Win Probability: 23.54%

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and ROOT Sports NW

SDPA and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Emerson Hancock

Nick Pivetta vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Padres (27-16), Mariners (24-19)

Padres (27-16), Mariners (24-19) Padres Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 59.75%

59.75% Mariners Win Probability: 40.25%

Athletics at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Luis Severino

Landen Roupp vs. Luis Severino Records: Giants (26-19), Athletics (22-23)

Giants (26-19), Athletics (22-23) Giants Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 59.90%

59.90% Athletics Win Probability: 40.10%

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSW

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Tyler Anderson

Clayton Kershaw vs. Tyler Anderson Records: Dodgers (29-16), Angels (18-25)

Dodgers (29-16), Angels (18-25) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 Angels Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 61.46%

61.46% Angels Win Probability: 38.54%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.