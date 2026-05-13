Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 14

The MLB lineup on Thursday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Chicago Cubs playing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and COLR

SportsNet PT and COLR Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Chase Dollander

Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Chase Dollander Records: Pirates (23-19), Rockies (16-26)

Pirates (23-19), Rockies (16-26) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 73.19%

73.19% Rockies Win Probability: 26.81%

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Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and NATS

CINR and NATS Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Foster Griffin

Chase Burns vs. Foster Griffin Records: Reds (22-20), Nationals (20-22)

Reds (22-20), Nationals (20-22) Reds Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 60.47%

60.47% Nationals Win Probability: 39.53%

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Detroit Tigers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and DSN

SNY and DSN Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Keider Montero

Nolan McLean vs. Keider Montero Records: Mets (16-25), Tigers (19-23)

Mets (16-25), Tigers (19-23) Mets Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 59.43%

59.43% Tigers Win Probability: 40.57%

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San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SDPA

BREW and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Griffin Canning

Kyle Harrison vs. Griffin Canning Records: Brewers (23-16), Padres (24-17)

Brewers (23-16), Padres (24-17) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Padres Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 58.51%

58.51% Padres Win Probability: 41.49%

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Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and MIAM

MNNT and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Robby Snelling

Connor Prielipp vs. Robby Snelling Records: Twins (19-23), Marlins (19-23)

Twins (19-23), Marlins (19-23) Twins Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.76%

55.76% Marlins Win Probability: 44.24%

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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SEAM

SCHN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Luis Castillo

Mike Burrows vs. Luis Castillo Records: Astros (16-27), Mariners (21-22)

Astros (16-27), Mariners (21-22) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Astros Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 52.31%

52.31% Astros Win Probability: 47.69%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CARD

NBCS-CA and CARD Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Michael McGreevy

Jacob Lopez vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Athletics (21-20), Cardinals (24-17)

Athletics (21-20), Cardinals (24-17) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 56.99%

56.99% Cardinals Win Probability: 43.01%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-PH

NESN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Jesús Luzardo

Ranger Suarez vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Red Sox (17-24), Phillies (20-22)

Red Sox (17-24), Phillies (20-22) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.65%

51.65% Red Sox Win Probability: 48.35%

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Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and MARQ

BravesVsn and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Ben Brown

Chris Sale vs. Ben Brown Records: Braves (29-13), Cubs (27-15)

Braves (29-13), Cubs (27-15) Braves Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 51.24%

51.24% Cubs Win Probability: 48.76%

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Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL

CHSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Kris Bubic

Anthony Kay vs. Kris Bubic Records: White Sox (20-21), Royals (19-23)

White Sox (20-21), Royals (19-23) Royals Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 58.46%

58.46% White Sox Win Probability: 41.54%

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San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network and SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

MLB Network and SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Landen Roupp

Emmet Sheehan vs. Landen Roupp Records: Dodgers (24-18), Giants (18-24)

Dodgers (24-18), Giants (18-24) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Giants Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.70%

58.70% Giants Win Probability: 41.30%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.