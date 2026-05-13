Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 14
The MLB lineup on Thursday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Chicago Cubs playing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Chase Dollander
- Records: Pirates (23-19), Rockies (16-26)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -166
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 73.19%
- Rockies Win Probability: 26.81%
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Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Foster Griffin
- Records: Reds (22-20), Nationals (20-22)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -162
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 60.47%
- Nationals Win Probability: 39.53%
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Detroit Tigers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Keider Montero
- Records: Mets (16-25), Tigers (19-23)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -180
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 59.43%
- Tigers Win Probability: 40.57%
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San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Griffin Canning
- Records: Brewers (23-16), Padres (24-17)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 58.51%
- Padres Win Probability: 41.49%
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Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Robby Snelling
- Records: Twins (19-23), Marlins (19-23)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -136
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.76%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.24%
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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Astros (16-27), Mariners (21-22)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 52.31%
- Astros Win Probability: 47.69%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Athletics (21-20), Cardinals (24-17)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -118
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 56.99%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 43.01%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Red Sox (17-24), Phillies (20-22)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.65%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 48.35%
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Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Ben Brown
- Records: Braves (29-13), Cubs (27-15)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -164
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 51.24%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.76%
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Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Kris Bubic
- Records: White Sox (20-21), Royals (19-23)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -142
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 58.46%
- White Sox Win Probability: 41.54%
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San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network and SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Dodgers (24-18), Giants (18-24)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.70%
- Giants Win Probability: 41.30%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.