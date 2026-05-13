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MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 14

The MLB lineup on Thursday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Chicago Cubs playing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Chase Dollander
  • Records: Pirates (23-19), Rockies (16-26)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -166
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 73.19%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 26.81%

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Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Foster Griffin
  • Records: Reds (22-20), Nationals (20-22)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 60.47%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 39.53%

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Detroit Tigers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Keider Montero
  • Records: Mets (16-25), Tigers (19-23)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 59.43%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 40.57%

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San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Griffin Canning
  • Records: Brewers (23-16), Padres (24-17)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 58.51%
  • Padres Win Probability: 41.49%

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Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Robby Snelling
  • Records: Twins (19-23), Marlins (19-23)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 55.76%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 44.24%

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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Luis Castillo
  • Records: Astros (16-27), Mariners (21-22)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 52.31%
  • Astros Win Probability: 47.69%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Michael McGreevy
  • Records: Athletics (21-20), Cardinals (24-17)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 56.99%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 43.01%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: Red Sox (17-24), Phillies (20-22)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 51.65%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 48.35%

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Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Ben Brown
  • Records: Braves (29-13), Cubs (27-15)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 51.24%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 48.76%

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Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Kris Bubic
  • Records: White Sox (20-21), Royals (19-23)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -142
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 58.46%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 41.54%

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San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network and SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Landen Roupp
  • Records: Dodgers (24-18), Giants (18-24)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 58.70%
  • Giants Win Probability: 41.30%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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