Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 14

Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Boston Red Sox playing the Detroit Tigers. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN2 and MNNT

MASN2 and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Bailey Ober

Dean Kremer vs. Bailey Ober Records: Orioles (15-26), Twins (23-20)

Orioles (15-26), Twins (23-20) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Twins Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.47%

53.47% Orioles Win Probability: 46.53%

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSMW

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Erick Fedde

Jesús Luzardo vs. Erick Fedde Records: Phillies (25-17), Cardinals (23-20)

Phillies (25-17), Cardinals (23-20) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 61.26%

61.26% Cardinals Win Probability: 38.74%

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and FDSWI

MLB Network, CLEG and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Logan Henderson

Gavin Williams vs. Logan Henderson Records: Guardians (25-18), Brewers (21-23)

Guardians (25-18), Brewers (21-23) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 51.90%

51.90% Brewers Win Probability: 48.10%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and ARID

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Jordan Hicks vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Giants (25-19), Diamondbacks (23-21)

Giants (25-19), Diamondbacks (23-21) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Giants Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 55.45%

55.45% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.55%

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and YES

MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and YES Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Will Warren

Luis Castillo vs. Will Warren Records: Mariners (23-19), Yankees (25-18)

Mariners (23-19), Yankees (25-18) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 52.93%

52.93% Yankees Win Probability: 47.07%

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and NESN

FDSDET and NESN Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Hunter Dobbins

Tarik Skubal vs. Hunter Dobbins Records: Tigers (28-15), Red Sox (22-22)

Tigers (28-15), Red Sox (22-22) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 66.30%

66.30% Red Sox Win Probability: 33.70%

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: MLB Network, SN1 and FDSSUN

MLB Network, SN1 and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Ryan Pepiot

Chris Bassitt vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Blue Jays (20-21), Rays (19-22)

Blue Jays (20-21), Rays (19-22) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Rays Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.46%

56.46% Rays Win Probability: 43.54%

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, SNY and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Bailey Falter

Clay Holmes vs. Bailey Falter Records: Mets (28-15), Pirates (14-29)

Mets (28-15), Pirates (14-29) Mets Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 66.90%

66.90% Pirates Win Probability: 33.10%

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:14 p.m. ET

7:14 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and CHSN

FDSOH and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Davis Martin

Nick Lodolo vs. Davis Martin Records: Reds (20-23), White Sox (13-29)

Reds (20-23), White Sox (13-29) Reds Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 68.10%

68.10% White Sox Win Probability: 31.90%

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN

FDSSO and MASN Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Mitchell Parker

Bryce Elder vs. Mitchell Parker Records: Braves (21-21), Nationals (17-26)

Braves (21-21), Nationals (17-26) Braves Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 61.97%

61.97% Nationals Win Probability: 38.03%

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSFL

MARQ and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Ryan Weathers

Jameson Taillon vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Cubs (25-18), Marlins (15-26)

Cubs (25-18), Marlins (15-26) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 66.76%

66.76% Marlins Win Probability: 33.24%

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and COLR

RSN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Antonio Senzatela

Patrick Corbin vs. Antonio Senzatela Records: Rangers (22-21), Rockies (7-35)

Rangers (22-21), Rockies (7-35) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 67.97%

67.97% Rockies Win Probability: 32.03%

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSKC

SCHN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Michael Lorenzen

Colton Gordon vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Astros (21-20), Royals (25-19)

Astros (21-20), Royals (25-19) Astros Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Royals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 55.50%

55.50% Royals Win Probability: 44.50%

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSW

SDPA and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Kyle Hendricks

Randy Vasquez vs. Kyle Hendricks Records: Padres (26-15), Angels (17-24)

Padres (26-15), Angels (17-24) Padres Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Angels Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 66.26%

66.26% Angels Win Probability: 33.74%

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Gunnar Hoglund

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Gunnar Hoglund Records: Dodgers (27-15), Athletics (22-20)

Dodgers (27-15), Athletics (22-20) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 67.74%

67.74% Athletics Win Probability: 32.26%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.