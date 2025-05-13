Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 14
Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Boston Red Sox playing the Detroit Tigers. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN2 and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Orioles (15-26), Twins (23-20)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.47%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.53%
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Phillies (25-17), Cardinals (23-20)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -184
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 61.26%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 38.74%
Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Logan Henderson
- Records: Guardians (25-18), Brewers (21-23)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 51.90%
- Brewers Win Probability: 48.10%
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Giants (25-19), Diamondbacks (23-21)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 55.45%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.55%
Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN2 and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Orioles (15-26), Twins (23-20)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.75%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.25%
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Will Warren
- Records: Mariners (23-19), Yankees (25-18)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -110
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 52.93%
- Yankees Win Probability: 47.07%
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Phillies (25-17), Cardinals (23-20)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 54.19%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 45.81%
Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Hunter Dobbins
- Records: Tigers (28-15), Red Sox (22-22)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -245
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +200
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 66.30%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 33.70%
Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SN1 and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Blue Jays (20-21), Rays (19-22)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.46%
- Rays Win Probability: 43.54%
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Bailey Falter
- Records: Mets (28-15), Pirates (14-29)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -270
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +220
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 66.90%
- Pirates Win Probability: 33.10%
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:14 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Reds (20-23), White Sox (13-29)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -196
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 68.10%
- White Sox Win Probability: 31.90%
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Mitchell Parker
- Records: Braves (21-21), Nationals (17-26)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -188
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 61.97%
- Nationals Win Probability: 38.03%
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Cubs (25-18), Marlins (15-26)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -215
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 66.76%
- Marlins Win Probability: 33.24%
Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Antonio Senzatela
- Records: Rangers (22-21), Rockies (7-35)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -235
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 67.97%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.03%
Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Astros (21-20), Royals (25-19)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -126
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 55.50%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.50%
Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Kyle Hendricks
- Records: Padres (26-15), Angels (17-24)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -184
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 66.26%
- Angels Win Probability: 33.74%
Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Gunnar Hoglund
- Records: Dodgers (27-15), Athletics (22-20)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 67.74%
- Athletics Win Probability: 32.26%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.