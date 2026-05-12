Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 12
The Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to catch on a Tuesday MLB schedule that features plenty of competitive contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Walbert Urena
- Records: Guardians (22-21), Angels (16-26)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.04%
- Angels Win Probability: 49.96%
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New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Will Warren
- Records: Orioles (19-23), Yankees (26-16)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -180
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 67.36%
- Orioles Win Probability: 32.64%
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Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Pirates (22-19), Rockies (16-25)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -319
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 73.25%
- Rockies Win Probability: 26.75%
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Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Reds (22-19), Nationals (19-22)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -138
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 63.32%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.68%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Red Sox (17-23), Phillies (19-22)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -148
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 61.49%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 38.51%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Shane McClanahan
- Records: Blue Jays (18-23), Rays (27-13)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 51.67%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.33%
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Detroit Tigers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Mets (15-25), Tigers (19-22)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -152
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 54.54%
- Tigers Win Probability: 45.46%
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Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: TBS and BravesVsn and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Braves (28-13), Cubs (27-14)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -124
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.29%
- Braves Win Probability: 38.71%
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Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: White Sox (19-21), Royals (19-22)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 60.50%
- White Sox Win Probability: 39.50%
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San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Matt Waldron
- Records: Brewers (22-16), Padres (24-16)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 59.26%
- Padres Win Probability: 40.74%
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Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Twins (18-23), Marlins (19-22)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 54.19%
- Twins Win Probability: 45.81%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Rangers (19-22), Diamondbacks (20-20)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 55.10%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.90%
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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Astros (16-26), Mariners (20-22)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 58.23%
- Astros Win Probability: 41.77%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Athletics (21-19), Cardinals (23-17)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -148
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 57.43%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 42.57%
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San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Dodgers (24-16), Giants (16-24)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 67.79%
- Giants Win Probability: 32.21%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.