Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 12

The Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to catch on a Tuesday MLB schedule that features plenty of competitive contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and ABTV

CLEG and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Walbert Urena

Slade Cecconi vs. Walbert Urena Records: Guardians (22-21), Angels (16-26)

Guardians (22-21), Angels (16-26) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Angels Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.04%

50.04% Angels Win Probability: 49.96%

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New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and YES

MASN and YES Probable Pitchers: vs. Will Warren

vs. Will Warren Records: Orioles (19-23), Yankees (26-16)

Orioles (19-23), Yankees (26-16) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 67.36%

67.36% Orioles Win Probability: 32.64%

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Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and COLR

SportsNet PT and COLR Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Michael Lorenzen

Paul Skenes vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Pirates (22-19), Rockies (16-25)

Pirates (22-19), Rockies (16-25) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -319

-319 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 73.25%

73.25% Rockies Win Probability: 26.75%

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Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and NATS

CINR and NATS Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Miles Mikolas

Brady Singer vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Reds (22-19), Nationals (19-22)

Reds (22-19), Nationals (19-22) Reds Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 63.32%

63.32% Nationals Win Probability: 36.68%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-PH

NESN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: vs. Zack Wheeler

vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Red Sox (17-23), Phillies (19-22)

Red Sox (17-23), Phillies (19-22) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 61.49%

61.49% Red Sox Win Probability: 38.51%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and RAYS

SN1 and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Shane McClanahan

Patrick Corbin vs. Shane McClanahan Records: Blue Jays (18-23), Rays (27-13)

Blue Jays (18-23), Rays (27-13) Rays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 51.67%

51.67% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.33%

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Detroit Tigers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and DSN

SNY and DSN Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Jack Flaherty

Freddy Peralta vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Mets (15-25), Tigers (19-22)

Mets (15-25), Tigers (19-22) Mets Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 54.54%

54.54% Tigers Win Probability: 45.46%

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Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: TBS and BravesVsn and MARQ

TBS and BravesVsn and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Colin Rea

Grant Holmes vs. Colin Rea Records: Braves (28-13), Cubs (27-14)

Braves (28-13), Cubs (27-14) Braves Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.29%

61.29% Braves Win Probability: 38.71%

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Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL

CHSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Stephen Kolek

Erick Fedde vs. Stephen Kolek Records: White Sox (19-21), Royals (19-22)

White Sox (19-21), Royals (19-22) Royals Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 60.50%

60.50% White Sox Win Probability: 39.50%

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San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SDPA

BREW and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Matt Waldron

Brandon Sproat vs. Matt Waldron Records: Brewers (22-16), Padres (24-16)

Brewers (22-16), Padres (24-16) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Padres Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 59.26%

59.26% Padres Win Probability: 40.74%

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Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and MIAM

MNNT and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Eury Pérez

Bailey Ober vs. Eury Pérez Records: Twins (18-23), Marlins (19-22)

Twins (18-23), Marlins (19-22) Twins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 54.19%

54.19% Twins Win Probability: 45.81%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and ARID

RSN and ARID Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Zac Gallen

MacKenzie Gore vs. Zac Gallen Records: Rangers (19-22), Diamondbacks (20-20)

Rangers (19-22), Diamondbacks (20-20) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 55.10%

55.10% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.90%

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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SEAM

SCHN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Bryan Woo

Tatsuya Imai vs. Bryan Woo Records: Astros (16-26), Mariners (20-22)

Astros (16-26), Mariners (20-22) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Astros Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 58.23%

58.23% Astros Win Probability: 41.77%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CARD

NBCS-CA and CARD Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Andre Pallante

Jeffrey Springs vs. Andre Pallante Records: Athletics (21-19), Cardinals (23-17)

Athletics (21-19), Cardinals (23-17) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 57.43%

57.43% Cardinals Win Probability: 42.57%

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San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Adrian Houser

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Adrian Houser Records: Dodgers (24-16), Giants (16-24)

Dodgers (24-16), Giants (16-24) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Giants Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 67.79%

67.79% Giants Win Probability: 32.21%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.