Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 11

The MLB lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and ABTV

CLEG and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs.

Joey Cantillo vs. Records: Guardians (21-21), Angels (16-25)

Guardians (21-21), Angels (16-25) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Angels Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 61.15%

61.15% Angels Win Probability: 38.85%

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New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and YES

MASN and YES Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Ryan Weathers

Brandon Young vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Orioles (18-23), Yankees (26-15)

Orioles (18-23), Yankees (26-15) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 64.66%

64.66% Orioles Win Probability: 35.34%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and RAYS

SN1 and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Drew Rasmussen

Kevin Gausman vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Blue Jays (18-22), Rays (26-13)

Blue Jays (18-22), Rays (26-13) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Rays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 52.25%

52.25% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.75%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and ARID

RSN and ARID Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mike Soroka

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mike Soroka Records: Rangers (19-21), Diamondbacks (19-20)

Rangers (19-21), Diamondbacks (19-20) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.88%

56.88% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.12%

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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SCHN and SEAM

Fox Sports 1 and SCHN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. George Kirby

Peter Lambert vs. George Kirby Records: Astros (16-25), Mariners (19-22)

Astros (16-25), Mariners (19-22) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 56.99%

56.99% Astros Win Probability: 43.01%

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San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Trevor McDonald

Roki Sasaki vs. Trevor McDonald Records: Dodgers (24-16), Giants (16-24)

Dodgers (24-16), Giants (16-24) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Giants Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 66.12%

66.12% Giants Win Probability: 33.88%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.