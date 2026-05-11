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Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 11

The MLB lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and ABTV
  • Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs.
  • Records: Guardians (21-21), Angels (16-25)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 61.15%
  • Angels Win Probability: 38.85%

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New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Ryan Weathers
  • Records: Orioles (18-23), Yankees (26-15)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 64.66%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 35.34%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SN1 and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Drew Rasmussen
  • Records: Blue Jays (18-22), Rays (26-13)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 52.25%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.75%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mike Soroka
  • Records: Rangers (19-21), Diamondbacks (19-20)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 56.88%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.12%

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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SCHN and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. George Kirby
  • Records: Astros (16-25), Mariners (19-22)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 56.99%
  • Astros Win Probability: 43.01%

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San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Trevor McDonald
  • Records: Dodgers (24-16), Giants (16-24)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 66.12%
  • Giants Win Probability: 33.88%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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