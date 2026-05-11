Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 11
The MLB lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs.
- Records: Guardians (21-21), Angels (16-25)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -168
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 61.15%
- Angels Win Probability: 38.85%
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New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Orioles (18-23), Yankees (26-15)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 64.66%
- Orioles Win Probability: 35.34%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Blue Jays (18-22), Rays (26-13)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 52.25%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.75%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mike Soroka
- Records: Rangers (19-21), Diamondbacks (19-20)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.88%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.12%
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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SCHN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. George Kirby
- Records: Astros (16-25), Mariners (19-22)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 56.99%
- Astros Win Probability: 43.01%
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San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Trevor McDonald
- Records: Dodgers (24-16), Giants (16-24)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 66.12%
- Giants Win Probability: 33.88%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.