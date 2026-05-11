Guardians vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Guardians vs Angels Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (21-21) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-25)

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Monday, May 11, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and ABTV

Guardians vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-168) | LAA: (+142)

CLE: (-168) | LAA: (+142) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+125) | LAA: +1.5 (-150)

CLE: -1.5 (+125) | LAA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Guardians vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 2-1, 3.43 ERA vs TBA (Angels)

The Guardians will look to Joey Cantillo (2-1), while the Angels' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Cantillo and his team have a record of 6-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Cantillo's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (61.2%)

Guardians vs Angels Moneyline

Cleveland is a -168 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +142 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +125 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -150.

Guardians vs Angels Over/Under

Guardians versus Angels on May 11 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -128 and the under set at +104.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -168.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of their 40 opportunities.

The Guardians are 21-19-0 against the spread in their 40 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 11 of the 29 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.9%).

Los Angeles has gone 6-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (60%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 40 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-22-0).

The Angels have gone 20-20-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .222 with eight doubles, six home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .392.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 128th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with seven walks and two RBIs.

Chase DeLauter has 40 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .522. All three of those stats are tops among Cleveland hitters this season. He's batting .299.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Brayan Rocchio has 37 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.360/.383.

Steven Kwan is batting .208 with a .304 OBP and nine RBI for Cleveland this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a team-high OBP (.414), while pacing the Angels in hits (35). He's batting .248 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 88th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is batting .222 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 85th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .250 with nine doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Jorge Soler is hitting .226 with six doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

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