NHL
Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12)
- Date: Monday, May 11, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-125)
|Wild (+104)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (55%)
Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Wild are -235 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +186.
Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Wild game on May 11 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.
Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -125 favorite despite being on the road.