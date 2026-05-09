Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 10

The MLB lineup on Sunday, which includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Cade Cavalli

Sandy Alcantara vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Marlins (17-22), Nationals (19-20)

Marlins (17-22), Nationals (19-20) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 57.79%

57.79% Nationals Win Probability: 42.21%

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Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA

MASN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Luis Severino

Chris Bassitt vs. Luis Severino Records: Orioles (17-22), Athletics (20-18)

Orioles (17-22), Athletics (20-18) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 52.82%

52.82% Orioles Win Probability: 47.18%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and RAYS

NESN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: vs. Nick Martínez

vs. Nick Martínez Records: Red Sox (17-22), Rays (25-13)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 60.48%

60.48% Red Sox Win Probability: 39.52%

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Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and COLR

NBCS-PH and COLR Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Phillies (17-22), Rockies (16-23)

Phillies (17-22), Rockies (16-23) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -310

-310 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 74.27%

74.27% Rockies Win Probability: 25.73%

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Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and ABTV

SNET and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. José Soriano

Eric Lauer vs. José Soriano Records: Blue Jays (17-21), Angels (15-24)

Blue Jays (17-21), Angels (15-24) Angels Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 61.47%

61.47% Angels Win Probability: 38.53%

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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT

CLEG and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Taj Bradley

Gavin Williams vs. Taj Bradley Records: Guardians (21-19), Twins (16-23)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 50.55%

50.55% Guardians Win Probability: 49.45%

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Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and SCHN

CINR and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs.

Andrew Abbott vs. Records: Reds (20-19), Astros (16-23)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 50.72%

50.72% Astros Win Probability: 49.28%

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Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SEAM

CHSN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Logan Gilbert

Davis Martin vs. Logan Gilbert Records: White Sox (17-21), Mariners (19-20)

White Sox (17-21), Mariners (19-20) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.35%

60.35% White Sox Win Probability: 39.65%

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New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and YES

BREW and YES Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Carlos Rodon

Logan Henderson vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Brewers (20-16), Yankees (26-13)

Brewers (20-16), Yankees (26-13) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 53.61%

53.61% Yankees Win Probability: 46.39%

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Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and MARQ

RSN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Jameson Taillon

Jacob deGrom vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Rangers (17-21), Cubs (27-12)

Rangers (17-21), Cubs (27-12) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 54.24%

54.24% Cubs Win Probability: 45.76%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT

NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Bubba Chandler

Tyler Mahle vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Giants (15-23), Pirates (21-18)

Giants (15-23), Pirates (21-18) Giants Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 50.40%

50.40% Giants Win Probability: 49.60%

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Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BravesVsn

SportsNet LA and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Bryce Elder

Justin Wrobleski vs. Bryce Elder Records: Dodgers (24-14), Braves (26-13)

Dodgers (24-14), Braves (26-13) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Braves Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.66%

58.66% Braves Win Probability: 41.34%

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New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SNY

ARID and SNY Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Records: Diamondbacks (17-20), Mets (15-23)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.29%

53.29% Mets Win Probability: 46.71%

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St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and CARD

SDPA and CARD Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Kyle Leahy

Walker Buehler vs. Kyle Leahy Records: Padres (22-16), Cardinals (23-15)

Padres (22-16), Cardinals (23-15) Padres Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 52.75%

52.75% Cardinals Win Probability: 47.25%

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Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs.

Noah Cameron vs. Records: Royals (18-21), Tigers (18-21)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 56.18%

56.18% Tigers Win Probability: 43.82%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.