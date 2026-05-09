Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 10
The MLB lineup on Sunday, which includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Marlins (17-22), Nationals (19-20)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -138
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 57.79%
- Nationals Win Probability: 42.21%
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Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Orioles (17-22), Athletics (20-18)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 52.82%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.18%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Red Sox (17-22), Rays (25-13)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 60.48%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 39.52%
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Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Phillies (17-22), Rockies (16-23)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -310
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 74.27%
- Rockies Win Probability: 25.73%
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Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. José Soriano
- Records: Blue Jays (17-21), Angels (15-24)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -116
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 61.47%
- Angels Win Probability: 38.53%
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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Guardians (21-19), Twins (16-23)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 50.55%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.45%
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Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs.
- Records: Reds (20-19), Astros (16-23)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 50.72%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.28%
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Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: White Sox (17-21), Mariners (19-20)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.35%
- White Sox Win Probability: 39.65%
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New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Brewers (20-16), Yankees (26-13)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -122
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 53.61%
- Yankees Win Probability: 46.39%
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Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Rangers (17-21), Cubs (27-12)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 54.24%
- Cubs Win Probability: 45.76%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Giants (15-23), Pirates (21-18)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 50.40%
- Giants Win Probability: 49.60%
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Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Dodgers (24-14), Braves (26-13)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.66%
- Braves Win Probability: 41.34%
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New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs.
- Records: Diamondbacks (17-20), Mets (15-23)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.29%
- Mets Win Probability: 46.71%
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St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Kyle Leahy
- Records: Padres (22-16), Cardinals (23-15)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -136
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 52.75%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 47.25%
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Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs.
- Records: Royals (18-21), Tigers (18-21)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 56.18%
- Tigers Win Probability: 43.82%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.