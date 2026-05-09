Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (17-22) vs. Washington Nationals (19-20)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Peacock

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-138) | WSH: (+118)

MIA: (-138) | WSH: (+118) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+155) | WSH: +1.5 (-188)

MIA: -1.5 (+155) | WSH: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 3-2, 4.01 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 1-2, 4.15 ERA

The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara (3-2) versus the Nationals and Cade Cavalli (1-2). When Alcantara starts, his team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season. Alcantara's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). The Nationals have a 5-3-0 record against the spread in Cavalli's starts. The Nationals are 2-5 in Cavalli's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (57.8%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

The Marlins vs Nationals moneyline has Miami as a -138 favorite, while Washington is a +118 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Miami is +155 to cover the runline.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Marlins-Nationals game on May 10, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 13 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Miami has been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 38 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 16-22-0 against the spread in their 38 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 48.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-19).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Washington has a 14-13 record (winning 51.9% of its games).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 24 times this season for a 24-13-2 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have collected a 22-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.4% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks leads Miami with 36 hits, batting .316 this season with 12 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .579.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .420. He's batting .329 and slugging .471.

He ranks seventh in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging among qualified batters.

Edwards takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Otto Lopez has an OPS of .904, fueled by an OBP of .381 and a team-best slugging percentage of .523 this season.

Lopez has picked up a hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .452 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has been key for Miami with 25 hits, an OBP of .292 plus a slugging percentage of .252.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has put up an on-base percentage of .394, a slugging percentage of .537, and has 39 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .291).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

James Wood is hitting .235 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all qualifying players, he is 114th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile has nine doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .245.

Curtis Mead is hitting .226 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head

5/8/2026: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/10/2025: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/9/2025: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/8/2025: 15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2025: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/2/2025: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/15/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/14/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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