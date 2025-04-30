Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 1
The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets is a game to catch on a Thursday MLB schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Pirates (12-20), Cubs (19-13)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 56.55%
- Cubs Win Probability: 43.45%
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Reds (17-15), Cardinals (14-18)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.82%
- Reds Win Probability: 48.18%
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Lively vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Guardians (17-13), Twins (13-18)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -126
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.14%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.86%
Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Mets (21-11), Diamondbacks (17-14)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -162
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 54.11%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.89%
Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Rays (14-17), Royals (17-15)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -166
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 51.96%
- Royals Win Probability: 48.04%
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Chad Patrick
- Records: White Sox (8-23), Brewers (16-16)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 57.06%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.94%
Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Rangers (16-16), Athletics (17-15)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.89%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.11%
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Brad Lord
- Records: Phillies (17-13), Nationals (13-18)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -174
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.57%
- Nationals Win Probability: 39.43%
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SN1 and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Tanner Houck
- Records: Blue Jays (14-16), Red Sox (17-15)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.09%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.91%
Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Angels (12-17), Tigers (19-12)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 52.69%
- Angels Win Probability: 47.31%
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Giants (19-12), Rockies (5-25)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -240
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 61.62%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.38%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.