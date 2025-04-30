Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 1

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets is a game to catch on a Thursday MLB schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ

SportsNet PT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Colin Rea

Paul Skenes vs. Colin Rea Records: Pirates (12-20), Cubs (19-13)

Pirates (12-20), Cubs (19-13) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 56.55%

56.55% Cubs Win Probability: 43.45%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW

FDSOH and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Matthew Liberatore

Andrew Abbott vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Reds (17-15), Cardinals (14-18)

Reds (17-15), Cardinals (14-18) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Reds Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.82%

51.82% Reds Win Probability: 48.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and MNNT

MLB Network, CLEG and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Edward Lively vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Edward Lively vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Guardians (17-13), Twins (13-18)

Guardians (17-13), Twins (13-18) Twins Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.14%

52.14% Guardians Win Probability: 47.86%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and ARID

MLB Network, SNY and ARID Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Zac Gallen

Kodai Senga vs. Zac Gallen Records: Mets (21-11), Diamondbacks (17-14)

Mets (21-11), Diamondbacks (17-14) Mets Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 54.11%

54.11% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.89%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSKC

FDSSUN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Seth Lugo

Shane Baz vs. Seth Lugo Records: Rays (14-17), Royals (17-15)

Rays (14-17), Royals (17-15) Rays Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Royals Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 51.96%

51.96% Royals Win Probability: 48.04%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI

CHSN and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Chad Patrick

Sean Burke vs. Chad Patrick Records: White Sox (8-23), Brewers (16-16)

White Sox (8-23), Brewers (16-16) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 57.06%

57.06% White Sox Win Probability: 42.94%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA

RSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Jeffrey Springs

Tyler Mahle vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Rangers (16-16), Athletics (17-15)

Rangers (16-16), Athletics (17-15) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.89%

51.89% Athletics Win Probability: 48.11%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and MASN

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and MASN Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Brad Lord

Taijuan Walker vs. Brad Lord Records: Phillies (17-13), Nationals (13-18)

Phillies (17-13), Nationals (13-18) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.57%

60.57% Nationals Win Probability: 39.43%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: MLB Network, SN1 and NESN

MLB Network, SN1 and NESN Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Tanner Houck

José Berrios vs. Tanner Houck Records: Blue Jays (14-16), Red Sox (17-15)

Blue Jays (14-16), Red Sox (17-15) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.09%

55.09% Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.91%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and FDSDET

FDSW and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Casey Mize

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Casey Mize Records: Angels (12-17), Tigers (19-12)

Angels (12-17), Tigers (19-12) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Angels Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 52.69%

52.69% Angels Win Probability: 47.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR

NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Kyle Freeland

Justin Verlander vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Giants (19-12), Rockies (5-25)

Giants (19-12), Rockies (5-25) Giants Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 61.62%

61.62% Rockies Win Probability: 38.38%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.