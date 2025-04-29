Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 29

Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the San Francisco Giants squaring off against the San Diego Padres. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT

CLEG and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Chris Paddack

Tanner Bibee vs. Chris Paddack Records: Guardians (15-13), Twins (13-16)

Guardians (15-13), Twins (13-16) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Twins Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 53.30%

53.30% Twins Win Probability: 46.70%

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and YES

MASN and YES Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Carlos Rodón

Kyle Gibson vs. Carlos Rodón Records: Orioles (11-17), Yankees (17-12)

Orioles (11-17), Yankees (17-12) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 53.09%

53.09% Orioles Win Probability: 46.91%

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW

FDSOH and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Miles Mikolas

Brady Singer vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Reds (16-13), Cardinals (12-17)

Reds (16-13), Cardinals (12-17) Reds Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.27%

57.27% Cardinals Win Probability: 42.73%

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ

SportsNet PT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Shota Imanaga

Andrew Heaney vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Pirates (11-18), Cubs (17-12)

Pirates (11-18), Cubs (17-12) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 53.93%

53.93% Pirates Win Probability: 46.07%

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN2

NBCS-PH and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. MacKenzie Gore

Zack Wheeler vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Phillies (15-13), Nationals (13-16)

Phillies (15-13), Nationals (13-16) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 65.21%

65.21% Nationals Win Probability: 34.79%

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSKC

FDSSUN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Michael Lorenzen

Taj Bradley vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Rays (14-14), Royals (14-15)

Rays (14-14), Royals (14-15) Rays Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Royals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 50.41%

50.41% Royals Win Probability: 49.59%

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: MLB Network, SN1 and NESN

MLB Network, SN1 and NESN Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Garrett Nolan Crochet

Bowden Francis vs. Garrett Nolan Crochet Records: Blue Jays (13-15), Red Sox (16-14)

Blue Jays (13-15), Red Sox (16-14) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.82%

50.82% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.18%

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and ARID

MLB Network, SNY and ARID Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

David Peterson vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Mets (20-9), Diamondbacks (15-13)

Mets (20-9), Diamondbacks (15-13) Mets Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 54.14%

54.14% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.86%

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI

CHSN and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs. Freddy Peralta

Bryse Wilson vs. Freddy Peralta Records: White Sox (7-21), Brewers (14-15)

White Sox (7-21), Brewers (14-15) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 63.82%

63.82% White Sox Win Probability: 36.18%

Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA

RSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Jacob Anthony deGrom vs. Jacob Lopez

Jacob Anthony deGrom vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Rangers (15-14), Athletics (15-14)

Rangers (15-14), Athletics (15-14) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 55.55%

55.55% Athletics Win Probability: 44.45%

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSDET

SCHN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Reese Olson

Ryan Gusto vs. Reese Olson Records: Astros (15-13), Tigers (18-11)

Astros (15-13), Tigers (18-11) Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.89%

55.89% Astros Win Probability: 44.11%

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSSO

COLR and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: German Márquez vs. Bryce Elder

German Márquez vs. Bryce Elder Records: Rockies (4-24), Braves (13-15)

Rockies (4-24), Braves (13-15) Braves Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 55.69%

55.69% Rockies Win Probability: 44.31%

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW

ROOT Sports NW and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Bryce Miller vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Mariners (16-12), Angels (12-15)

Mariners (16-12), Angels (12-15) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Angels Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 68.48%

68.48% Angels Win Probability: 31.52%

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA

SDPA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Logan Webb

Nick Pivetta vs. Logan Webb Records: Padres (17-11), Giants (19-10)

Padres (17-11), Giants (19-10) Giants Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Padres Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 54.85%

54.85% Giants Win Probability: 45.15%

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSFL

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: vs. Sandy (Montero) Alcantara

vs. Sandy (Montero) Alcantara Records: Dodgers (18-10), Marlins (12-15)

Dodgers (18-10), Marlins (12-15) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 63.86%

63.86% Marlins Win Probability: 36.14%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.