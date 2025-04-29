Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 29
Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the San Francisco Giants squaring off against the San Diego Padres. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Guardians (15-13), Twins (13-16)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -152
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 53.30%
- Twins Win Probability: 46.70%
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Carlos Rodón
- Records: Orioles (11-17), Yankees (17-12)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -154
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 53.09%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.91%
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Reds (16-13), Cardinals (12-17)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -134
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.27%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 42.73%
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Pirates (11-18), Cubs (17-12)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -148
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 53.93%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.07%
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Phillies (15-13), Nationals (13-16)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -198
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 65.21%
- Nationals Win Probability: 34.79%
Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Rays (14-14), Royals (14-15)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -156
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 50.41%
- Royals Win Probability: 49.59%
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SN1 and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Garrett Nolan Crochet
- Records: Blue Jays (13-15), Red Sox (16-14)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -152
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.82%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.18%
Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Mets (20-9), Diamondbacks (15-13)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -148
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 54.14%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.86%
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: White Sox (7-21), Brewers (14-15)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -240
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 63.82%
- White Sox Win Probability: 36.18%
Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Anthony deGrom vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Rangers (15-14), Athletics (15-14)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -205
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 55.55%
- Athletics Win Probability: 44.45%
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Reese Olson
- Records: Astros (15-13), Tigers (18-11)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.89%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.11%
Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: German Márquez vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Rockies (4-24), Braves (13-15)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -196
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 55.69%
- Rockies Win Probability: 44.31%
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Mariners (16-12), Angels (12-15)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -172
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 68.48%
- Angels Win Probability: 31.52%
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Padres (17-11), Giants (19-10)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -124
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 54.85%
- Giants Win Probability: 45.15%
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Sandy (Montero) Alcantara
- Records: Dodgers (18-10), Marlins (12-15)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 63.86%
- Marlins Win Probability: 36.14%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.