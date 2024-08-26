MLB Betting: 3 Best Player Prop Bets for Monday 8/26/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our MLB projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Best MLB Player Props Today

For the Kansas City Royals-Cleveland Guardians matchup, Jose Ramirez is carrying the highest median projection to record an RBI at 0.8, per FanDuel Research's daily projections. This recent production has been there with Ramirez knocking in a run in back-to-back games.

Extra-base hits have been a huge help for Ramirez totaling 103 RBIs, which is the second-highest mark in baseball. His .531 slugging percentage (SLG) is MLB's 12th-best mark, and Ramirez has continued this pace with a .530 SLG in August. He's even on pace for a career-high in home runs, for Ramirez holds 33 compared to his career-best of 39 in 2018. There are 32 games remaining on Cleveland's regular-season schedule; Ramirez should finish with a new career-high in dingers.

Kansas City is putting Alec Marsh on mound for Monday's collision. He sits in the bottom 15% of average exit velocity, the bottom 16% of barrel percentage, and the bottom 22% in hard-hit rate. Marsh has given up four home runs over his last five, as well.

Ramirez is hitting above .340 against sinkers and curveballs, which are two of Marsh's four most-used pitches. Plus, he's hitting .293 against four-seam fastballs -- Marsh's most-used pitch. All three marks are far above Ramirez's season batting average of .274.

His median projection of 0.8 RBIs carries a 55.1% implied probability for at least one ribby. Ramirez is currently +120 to record an RBI, which carries only a 45.5% implied probability. Give me the Guardian's RBI leader to hit in another run.

Zack Wheeler continues to be toward the top of MLB in strikeouts, carrying 170 for the season (eighth-most). He's logged 7.8 Ks per game over four starts in August and also surpassed six strikeouts in three of his last four outings.

The Houston Astros are a tough nut to crack, though, holding the third-lowest strikeout percentage (K%) in baseball. However, it goes up a little bit against righties at 19.5% compared to 18.6% when facing lefties.

The more we dive into the stats, the more Wheeler looks bound for strikeout success. Houston is averaging 9.0 Ks per game over the last two contests compared to only 7.3 on the season.

Over the last 30 days, the Astros are outside the top half of runs scored. This also translates to some pretty weak numbers against pitch types, including the seventh-fewest runs above average against four-seam fastballs and the lowest mark when facing sinkers. These are Wheeler's most-used pitches, spelling some real trouble.

Additionally, Wheeler is in the top 17% of chase rate while the 'Stros have the fifth-highest chase percentage over the last 30 days.

Projections have Wheeler with a median 7.06 strikeout total. That carries a 55.9% implied probability for at least seven Ks while the current -106 odds have an implied probability of only 51.5%. The numbers are checking out for Wheeler to go over his strikeout prop.

The San Diego Padres' Manny Machado has 5 hits over his last 12 at-bats (.417), and 4 of the 5 hits have been singles. He gets a pretty favorable matchup tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals' Kyle Gibson.

Gibson has a 5.48 ERA over his last four starts. Machado is hitting .339 against Gibson's most-used pitch, a sinker. San Diego's star third baseman has also flourished in head-to-head matchups, batting .355 over 31 career at-bats against Gibson.

Machado has a pretty favorable projection of 0.7 singles for tonight, as well. His batting average slightly rises against righties at .272 compared to .265 when facing southpaws.

There's enough evidence here to take Machado for a single, mostly backed by his success in recent games and dominance over Gibson.

