England vs Croatia Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today

Kane +125 the market leader, Bellingham +310 the sleeper, Kramaric +450 the Croatian threat, Budimir +500 the longshot — full FanDuel anytime board and expert picks for Group L.

⚔️ History: Croatia beat England in the 2018 WC semi-final 2-1 AET. England won Euro 2020 group stage 1-0. England won all 8 WCQ matches, 22 goals, zero conceded. Croatia lost warm-ups to Brazil 3-1 and Belgium 2-0.

England open their 2026 World Cup campaign against a familiar foe in Croatia — the team that broke their hearts in the 2018 semi-final. Under Thomas Tuchel, England come in with the best qualifying record of any UEFA side (W8, D0, L0, 22 goals, 0 conceded), while Croatia have looked vulnerable in warm-ups, losing to both Brazil and Belgium. Harry Kane +125 is the unanimous market leader, Jude Bellingham +310 is the sleeper that Oddschecker explicitly back, Kramaric +450 is the Croatian threat and Budimir +500 the longshot.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN and Fox Sports. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Harry Kane ⭐ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · ST · Captain · Penalty taker · 7 goals in last 9 +350 +125 Ivan Toney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · ST · Sub threat · Bench striker +450 +165 Ollie Watkins 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · ST · Aston Villa · Sub threat +450 +165 Bukayo Saka 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · RW · Arsenal · Right wing starter +800 +285 Jude Bellingham 🎯 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · AM · Real Madrid · Late-arriving runs +850 +310 Anthony Gordon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · LW · Barcelona · Left wing starter +850 +310 Morgan Rogers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · AM · Aston Villa · Sub / starter option +850 +320 Eberechi Eze 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · AM · Crystal Palace · Sub option +900 +340 Andrej Kramarić ⭐ 🇭🇷 CRO · AM/ST · Hoffenheim · CRO attacking threat — +450 Ante Budimir 🇭🇷 CRO · ST · Osasuna · 17 La Liga goals 2025-26 — +500

*Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Fox Sports FanDuel: Kane +125 confirmed. Oddschecker: Kane 5/4 (46.44% implied). Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England — 4-2-3-1 (Tuchel) GK: Pickford | DEF: James, Stones, Guéhi, O'Reilly | MID: Rice, Anderson | ATT: Saka, Bellingham, Gordon | ST: Kane W8 D0 L0 in qualifying · 22 goals · 0 conceded — best defensive record of any UEFA qualifier. Bench: Toney, Watkins, Rashford, Madueke, Rogers, Eze. Saka — questionable. England +700 to win the tournament. Pickford |James, Stones, Guéhi, O'Reilly |Rice, Anderson |Saka,, Gordon | 🇭🇷 Croatia — 4-2-3-1 (Dalić) GK: Livaković | DEF: Stanišić, Šutalo, Vušković, Gvardiol | MID: Kovačić, Modrić | ATT: Baturina, Kramarić, Perišić | ST: Budimir Lost warm-ups to Brazil 3-1 and Belgium 2-0. Modrić age 40 — CBS Sports: "their age has really started to show." Budimir: 17 La Liga goals for Osasuna in 2025-26. Bench: Musa, Matanović, Fruk, Vlašić. Croatia have reached the last two WC semi-finals but face the toughest task in 2026. Livaković |Stanišić, Šutalo, Vušković, Gvardiol |Kovačić, Modrić |Baturina,, Perišić |

⭐ Best Bet #1: Harry Kane — Anytime +125

Harry Kane England ST · Captain · Bayern Munich · 61 goals in 2025-26 1st Goal +350 Anytime +125 Oddschecker: 5/4 · 46.44% implied · unanimous top pick Fox Sports FanDuel: +125 explicitly confirmed 7 goals in last 9 England outings 8 WC goals in 11 appearances · WC penalty taker 61 goals for Bayern Munich in 2025-26 Headed winner vs New Zealand in warm-up Oddschecker confirm Kane as the unanimous first choice on the anytime goalscorer market at 5/4 (+125) with a 46.44% implied probability. Fox Sports confirm +125 anytime on their FanDuel page. He is the clear, uncontested leader of this market. Racing Post are explicit: "Kane was top scorer in qualifying with 8 goals — scored a superb header in the warm-up win over New Zealand and is likely to waste no time in scoring at a third successive World Cup. He approaches the tournament full of confidence and will be tough to contain." TNT Sports add that Kane "scored 61 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich in 2025-26... receives the most forward-directed passes in Tuchel's system, and is a consistent threat from set pieces — where Croatia have shown defensive vulnerability in recent matches." CBS Sports note Croatia's back line "has not routinely dealt with a scorer of Harry Kane's quality" and confirm that "if Croatia fail to account for Kane, he'll make them pay." Oddspedia's bet builder analysis is direct: Kane is "one of the strongest anytime goalscorer selections because he leads England's attack and takes penalties. His international scoring record is among the best in world football." At +125 for a 46.44% implied probability market leader who scored 7 goals in his last 9 England matches, this is the clearest bet on today's full World Cup slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Kane Anytime Scorer (+125)

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🎯 Sleeper Pick: Jude Bellingham — Anytime +310

Jude Bellingham England AM · Real Madrid · Late penalty-area runs · Oddschecker 18/5 1st Goal +850 Anytime +310 Oddschecker: 18/5 · multi-book consensus Oddschecker explicit bet builder pick Late penalty-area runs — constantly in shooting positions Acts as second striker — inside the box regularly One of England's biggest attacking threats from midfield Croatia set-piece vulnerability — Bellingham aerial threat Oddschecker explicitly include Bellingham in their four-leg bet builder tip for this match: "Jude Bellingham continues to be one of England's biggest attacking threats from midfield, regularly making late runs into the penalty area and finding shooting opportunities in dangerous positions." Covers confirm Bellingham will "operate as a second striker at times" in Tuchel's system, dropping into the penalty area on arriving runs behind Kane. TNT Sports note Croatia's defensive vulnerability from set pieces — a significant structural advantage for Bellingham, who is a major aerial threat at 6'1" and can arrive late to unmarked positions when Croatia's defensive shape is pulled toward Kane. Spooky Express confirm "Tuchel is unlikely to sacrifice his influence, especially in a match where England may need quality between the lines." At +310 for the player most likely to supplement Kane's contribution, Bellingham is the outstanding sleeper value on today's England vs Croatia goalscorer board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Bellingham Anytime (+310)

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⚡ Croatian Threat: Andrej Kramarić — Anytime +450

Andrej Kramarić Croatia AM/ST · Hoffenheim · Croatia's most creative attacker Anytime +450 Oddschecker 9/2 anytime — best CRO attacking mid Croatia's creative focal point in attack Fox Sports: "both teams to score" — CRO will score England — CBS Sports: "trouble scoring vs stiffer competition" Croatia: dropped just 2 WCQ points · only 4 goals conceded Kramarić is Croatia's most creative attacker — the player who can unlock England's defensive block with movement, quick passing and clinical finishing from inside the area. Oddschecker place him at 9/2 anytime in the multi-book consensus. CBS Sports explicitly acknowledge England "have had trouble scoring goals against stiffer competition" and predict "more of a defensive slugfest than a shootout" — which raises the prospect of a low-scoring game where Croatia find the net on a counter. Fox Sports back "both teams to score" as their preferred market, implying Croatia will score at least once. Racing Post note Croatia "dropped just two points across their entire qualifying campaign, conceding only four goals in eight matches" — they know how to manage a game and hurt teams on the break. At +450 anytime for the player most likely to deliver Croatia's goal if they score one, this is the best Croatian pick on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Kramarić Anytime (+450)

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🎲 Croatian Longshot: Ante Budimir — Anytime +500

Ante Budimir Croatia ST · Osasuna · 17 La Liga goals 2025-26 · CRO striker Anytime +500 17 La Liga goals for Osasuna in 2025-26 Oddschecker 4/1 anytime — best CRO striker price RotoWire: Croatia's most productive striker Fox Sports: "both teams to score" — implied Croatia score once Budimir had an outstanding 2025-26 season with Osasuna, scoring 17 La Liga goals — making him one of the most productive Croatian strikers in years. Racing Post confirm he is "going head-to-head with Kramarić for the centre-forward position" and RotoWire identify him as Croatia's most dangerous attacking option given his club form. Oddschecker's multi-book consensus places Budimir at 4/1 (+400) anytime — slightly ahead of +500 on FanDuel, suggesting a degree of market value on this price. Fox Sports back "both teams to score" as their best market selection for this match, which implies they believe Croatia will find the net at least once. If Croatia score, Budimir is the most likely source given his La Liga goalscoring form. The best Croatian longshot on the board at +500.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Budimir Anytime (+500)

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🔮 Prediction: England 1-0 Croatia — Kane the scorer Top Pick: Harry Kane +125 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Unanimous market leader · 46.44% implied probability Kane +125 is the unanimous, undisputed market leader — Oddschecker 5/4 (46.44% implied), Fox Sports FanDuel +125 confirmed, 7 goals in last 9 England matches, 61 club goals in 2025-26, 8 World Cup goals in 11 appearances, penalty taker. Sleeper: Bellingham +310 — Oddschecker explicit bet builder pick, late penalty-area runs, aerial threat, Croatia's set-piece vulnerability. Croatian options: Kramarić +450 best CRO bet (Oddschecker 9/2), Budimir +500 longshot (17 La Liga goals, Oddschecker 4/1).

England vs Croatia · Anytime Goalscorer · AT&T Stadium Dallas · 4 PM ET ⭐ Harry Kane Anytime Market leader · 46.44% implied · 7G last 9 · penalty taker +125 🎯 Jude Bellingham Anytime Sleeper · Oddschecker explicit pick · late penalty runs +310 ⚡ Kramarić Anytime CRO best · 9/2 Oddschecker · creative threat +450 🎲 Budimir Anytime CRO longshot · 17 La Liga goals · Oddschecker 4/1 +500

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Anytime Props — England vs Croatia Kane +125 · Bellingham +310 · Kramarić +450 · Budimir +500

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FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — England vs Croatia

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for England vs Croatia? Harry Kane at +125 anytime is the unanimous market leader. Oddschecker confirm him at 5/4 with a 46.44% implied probability — the highest of any player in this fixture. Fox Sports confirm +125 on their FanDuel page. He has scored in 7 of his last 9 England matches, scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich in 2025-26, has 8 World Cup goals in 11 appearances, and is England's designated penalty taker. Oddschecker are direct: "Harry Kane is the obvious anytime goalscorer pick." Racing Post add he "is likely to waste no time in scoring at a third successive World Cup."

Why is Jude Bellingham worth backing at +310 anytime? Oddschecker include him in their explicit bet builder tip for this match: "Jude Bellingham continues to be one of England's biggest attacking threats from midfield, regularly making late runs into the penalty area and finding shooting opportunities in dangerous positions." Covers confirm Bellingham will "operate as a second striker at times" in Tuchel's system. Croatia have shown set-piece vulnerability in warm-ups and Bellingham is a major aerial threat who arrives late into unmarked positions. Oddschecker's multi-book consensus of 18/5 (+360) suggests +310 on FanDuel offers genuine value.

What are the England vs Croatia FanDuel odds today? England are -150 on the FanDuel money line, Croatia at +400, draw at +265. England are +700 to win the tournament — third favourites behind France and Spain. England won all 8 qualifying matches, scored 22 goals and conceded zero — the best defensive record of any UEFA qualifier. Croatia lost their warm-ups to Brazil 3-1 and Belgium 2-0. CBS Sports experts both back England to win.