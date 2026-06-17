England vs Croatia Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today
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England vs Croatia: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today
Kane +125 the market leader, Bellingham +310 the sleeper, Kramaric +450 the Croatian threat, Budimir +500 the longshot — full FanDuel anytime board and expert picks for Group L.
England open their 2026 World Cup campaign against a familiar foe in Croatia — the team that broke their hearts in the 2018 semi-final. Under Thomas Tuchel, England come in with the best qualifying record of any UEFA side (W8, D0, L0, 22 goals, 0 conceded), while Croatia have looked vulnerable in warm-ups, losing to both Brazil and Belgium. Harry Kane +125 is the unanimous market leader, Jude Bellingham +310 is the sleeper that Oddschecker explicitly back, Kramaric +450 is the Croatian threat and Budimir +500 the longshot.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN and Fox Sports. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board
*Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Fox Sports FanDuel: Kane +125 confirmed. Oddschecker: Kane 5/4 (46.44% implied). Subject to change. Own goals don't count.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Best Bet #1: Harry Kane — Anytime +125
Oddschecker confirm Kane as the unanimous first choice on the anytime goalscorer market at 5/4 (+125) with a 46.44% implied probability. Fox Sports confirm +125 anytime on their FanDuel page. He is the clear, uncontested leader of this market.
Racing Post are explicit: "Kane was top scorer in qualifying with 8 goals — scored a superb header in the warm-up win over New Zealand and is likely to waste no time in scoring at a third successive World Cup. He approaches the tournament full of confidence and will be tough to contain." TNT Sports add that Kane "scored 61 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich in 2025-26... receives the most forward-directed passes in Tuchel's system, and is a consistent threat from set pieces — where Croatia have shown defensive vulnerability in recent matches."
CBS Sports note Croatia's back line "has not routinely dealt with a scorer of Harry Kane's quality" and confirm that "if Croatia fail to account for Kane, he'll make them pay." Oddspedia's bet builder analysis is direct: Kane is "one of the strongest anytime goalscorer selections because he leads England's attack and takes penalties. His international scoring record is among the best in world football." At +125 for a 46.44% implied probability market leader who scored 7 goals in his last 9 England matches, this is the clearest bet on today's full World Cup slate.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Sleeper Pick: Jude Bellingham — Anytime +310
Oddschecker explicitly include Bellingham in their four-leg bet builder tip for this match: "Jude Bellingham continues to be one of England's biggest attacking threats from midfield, regularly making late runs into the penalty area and finding shooting opportunities in dangerous positions."
Covers confirm Bellingham will "operate as a second striker at times" in Tuchel's system, dropping into the penalty area on arriving runs behind Kane. TNT Sports note Croatia's defensive vulnerability from set pieces — a significant structural advantage for Bellingham, who is a major aerial threat at 6'1" and can arrive late to unmarked positions when Croatia's defensive shape is pulled toward Kane. Spooky Express confirm "Tuchel is unlikely to sacrifice his influence, especially in a match where England may need quality between the lines." At +310 for the player most likely to supplement Kane's contribution, Bellingham is the outstanding sleeper value on today's England vs Croatia goalscorer board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
⚡ Croatian Threat: Andrej Kramarić — Anytime +450
Kramarić is Croatia's most creative attacker — the player who can unlock England's defensive block with movement, quick passing and clinical finishing from inside the area. Oddschecker place him at 9/2 anytime in the multi-book consensus.
CBS Sports explicitly acknowledge England "have had trouble scoring goals against stiffer competition" and predict "more of a defensive slugfest than a shootout" — which raises the prospect of a low-scoring game where Croatia find the net on a counter. Fox Sports back "both teams to score" as their preferred market, implying Croatia will score at least once. Racing Post note Croatia "dropped just two points across their entire qualifying campaign, conceding only four goals in eight matches" — they know how to manage a game and hurt teams on the break. At +450 anytime for the player most likely to deliver Croatia's goal if they score one, this is the best Croatian pick on the board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 Croatian Longshot: Ante Budimir — Anytime +500
Budimir had an outstanding 2025-26 season with Osasuna, scoring 17 La Liga goals — making him one of the most productive Croatian strikers in years. Racing Post confirm he is "going head-to-head with Kramarić for the centre-forward position" and RotoWire identify him as Croatia's most dangerous attacking option given his club form.
Oddschecker's multi-book consensus places Budimir at 4/1 (+400) anytime — slightly ahead of +500 on FanDuel, suggesting a degree of market value on this price. Fox Sports back "both teams to score" as their best market selection for this match, which implies they believe Croatia will find the net at least once. If Croatia score, Budimir is the most likely source given his La Liga goalscoring form. The best Croatian longshot on the board at +500.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Unanimous market leader · 46.44% implied probability
Kane +125 is the unanimous, undisputed market leader — Oddschecker 5/4 (46.44% implied), Fox Sports FanDuel +125 confirmed, 7 goals in last 9 England matches, 61 club goals in 2025-26, 8 World Cup goals in 11 appearances, penalty taker. Sleeper: Bellingham +310 — Oddschecker explicit bet builder pick, late penalty-area runs, aerial threat, Croatia's set-piece vulnerability. Croatian options: Kramarić +450 best CRO bet (Oddschecker 9/2), Budimir +500 longshot (17 La Liga goals, Oddschecker 4/1).
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — England vs Croatia
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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