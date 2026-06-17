England vs Croatia Prediction, Picks, Best Bets & Lineups for World Cup 2026
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England vs Croatia: Prediction, Best Bets & Lineups
England ML -150 · Under 2.5 -144 · Kane anytime +125 · BTSNTS -130 — full expert consensus, match analysis and FanDuel picks for the 2018 World Cup semi-final rematch.
England vs Croatia is the marquee Group L opener — a rematch of the 2018 World Cup semi-final that Croatia won 2-1 after extra time. Eight years on, England arrive as clear favourites under Thomas Tuchel with the best qualifying record of any UEFA nation (W8, 22 goals, zero conceded), while Croatia have looked ragged in warm-ups. The expert consensus is clear: England ML, Under 2.5 goals, and both teams not to score are the three most backed markets across every major outlet today.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
⭐ Best Bets — Expert Consensus Picks
The unanimous pick across every outlet today. Racing Post confirm England "sailed through World Cup qualifying without conceding a goal and should be too strong for Croatia." Covers predict "England to bully Croatia via physicality." BettorsInsider note "England's qualifying dominance — eight wins from eight with zero goals conceded — has established them as serious contenders under Tuchel." Dimers model gives England a 57.9% win probability. Croatia have lost two straight warm-ups and CBS Sports confirm "their age has really started to show" with Modrić at 40. The double chance (England or draw) sits at 82% — England ML at -150 is the anchor bet of the day.
SportsLine's Jon Eimer is direct: "leaning Under 2.5 total goals." Fox Sports agree: "Bet on a first half draw and under 2.5 goals to be scored." Squawka's approach is correlated: "Under 2.5 Goals and Both Teams to Score No for a tighter, correlated play on a controlled opener." The statistical backing is overwhelming: the Under has hit in 5 of England's last 6 matches and 5 of the last 6 England games have featured fewer than 3 goals total. Racing Post confirm "five of England's last six games have featured fewer than three goals." SportsLine note England "hasn't played an international game that totaled three goals since Oct. 14." The Dimers model confirms a 54.4% probability the Under hits. At -144, this is the most statistically grounded bet on the card.
Fox Sports confirm Kane at +125 on their FanDuel page — the market's unanimous leader for this fixture. Oddschecker are explicit: "Harry Kane is the obvious anytime goalscorer pick. He has found the net in seven of his last nine outings." Racing Post confirm he "scored a superb header in the warm-up win over New Zealand and is likely to waste no time in scoring at a third successive World Cup." Compare.bet note Kane "averaged a goal per match in qualifying and remains the focal point in attack. Croatia conceded in half their qualifying games and can struggle with swift movement between the lines." At +125 for a 46.44% market leader who leads England's attack and takes their penalties, Kane anytime is the standout player prop on today's slate.
RotoWire make BTSNTS their explicit best bet at -130: "England have allowed just five goals in their last 15 matches dating back to November 2024, and have kept 10 clean sheets since qualifying began. A defense filled with elite Premier League talent, facing a Croatian attack that has conceded in six straight matches, sets this up firmly in England's favour. A clean sheet in the opener would not be a surprise at all." Squawka's approach combines it directly with Under 2.5 and England to win. The key stat: Both Teams to Score has FAILED in 9 of England's last 10 matches — the most consistent trend on the entire card. RotoWire add that beyond Budimir, Croatia's attacking threat "is limited." At -130 for a market backed by the game's most dominant statistical trend, this is the strongest value on the four-bet card.
Racing Post: "England should be too strong." Covers: "England to bully Croatia via physicality." RotoWire: England to win + both teams not to score. Fox Sports: "Head to halftime even, Harry Kane to the spot in the second half." England have kept 10 consecutive competitive clean sheets. Croatia haven't kept a clean sheet in 6 games and conceded first in 5 of their last 6. The correlated parlay: England ML + Under 2.5 + Kane anytime — all three fire in the same match scenario: England win 1-0 or 2-0 with Kane scoring.
📋 Predicted Lineups
Note: Saka questionable. Tuchel selected Anthony Gordon over Marcus Rashford — built for pace and energy. Phil Foden, Cole Palmer excluded from squad — function over flair. England +700 to win the tournament (3rd favourite). Tuchel's only loss as England manager came against Serbia in a friendly. Won all 8 qualifying games including 5-0 Serbia away, 2-0 Albania. ZERO goals conceded.
Note: Budimir vs Kramarić battle for striker spot. Modrić 40 — CBS Sports: "their age has really started to show." Lost warm-ups Brazil 3-1, Belgium 2-0. Zero clean sheets in last 6 games. Conceded first in 5 of last 6. WC semi-finalists in 2018 AND 2022 — tournament pedigree remains. Duje Čaleta-Car questionable.
📊 Full Odds — England vs Croatia
📈 Key Trends & Stats
⚔️ Match Context — Why England Should Win
Covers break down the tactical blueprint: "When Thomas Tuchel left out technical players like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer from his squad, it sent us a signal as bettors. This is a team built with function at its heart." Tuchel's 4-2-3-1 uses Rice and Anderson to shield the back four while transitioning quickly into the wide players. "The main profile of England's wingers is speed — Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka will be hitting the byline and squaring it to Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who'll operate as a second striker at times."
CBS Sports articulate Croatia's problem directly: "While they still have many of the same players, including the legend Luka Modric, their age has really started to show. Croatia is not the same squad that finished third at the 2022 World Cup." The Dimers model has England at 57.9% win probability. Croatia are priced at +420 — a reflection of how far bookmakers believe this squad has fallen from its 2018 and 2022 heights.
Tuchel built England for tournament efficiency. No Foden, no Palmer — this is a team of runners, work-rate and vertical speed. Rice and Anderson protect; Saka and Gordon stretch; Bellingham arrives late; Kane finishes or drops to create. The qualifying record — 8/8, 22 goals, 0 conceded, including 5-0 Serbia away — is the strongest argument for the money line. England have not conceded in 10 straight competitive games.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: England vs Croatia — World Cup 2026
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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