England vs Croatia Prediction, Picks, Best Bets & Lineups for World Cup 2026

England vs Croatia is the marquee Group L opener — a rematch of the 2018 World Cup semi-final that Croatia won 2-1 after extra time. Eight years on, England arrive as clear favourites under Thomas Tuchel with the best qualifying record of any UEFA nation (W8, 22 goals, zero conceded), while Croatia have looked ragged in warm-ups. The expert consensus is clear: England ML, Under 2.5 goals, and both teams not to score are the three most backed markets across every major outlet today.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

⭐ Best Bets — Expert Consensus Picks

🏆 Pick #1: England to Win (ML) Covers · Racing Post · BettorsInsider · CBS Sports · Squawka · Dimers ODDS -150 W8 D0 L0 qualifying · 22 goals · 0 conceded 10 consecutive competitive clean sheets 57% win probability — Kalshi/Dimers Croatia lost warm-ups vs Brazil 3-1 & Belgium 2-0 Won all 10 last competitive matches without conceding England +700 to win the tournament (3rd favourite) The unanimous pick across every outlet today. Racing Post confirm England "sailed through World Cup qualifying without conceding a goal and should be too strong for Croatia." Covers predict "England to bully Croatia via physicality." BettorsInsider note "England's qualifying dominance — eight wins from eight with zero goals conceded — has established them as serious contenders under Tuchel." Dimers model gives England a 57.9% win probability. Croatia have lost two straight warm-ups and CBS Sports confirm "their age has really started to show" with Modrić at 40. The double chance (England or draw) sits at 82% — England ML at -150 is the anchor bet of the day.

📉 Pick #2: Under 2.5 Goals CBS/SportsLine · Squawka · Fox Sports · BettorsInsider · Racing Post · ATS.io ODDS -144 SportsLine Eimer: explicit Under 2.5 lean 54.4% probability Under hits — Dimers model Under hit in 5 of England's last 6 matches 5 of last 6 England games <3 goals total Croatia's physical style keeps games tight Fox Sports: "bet Under 2.5 goals" SportsLine's Jon Eimer is direct: "leaning Under 2.5 total goals." Fox Sports agree: "Bet on a first half draw and under 2.5 goals to be scored." Squawka's approach is correlated: "Under 2.5 Goals and Both Teams to Score No for a tighter, correlated play on a controlled opener." The statistical backing is overwhelming: the Under has hit in 5 of England's last 6 matches and 5 of the last 6 England games have featured fewer than 3 goals total. Racing Post confirm "five of England's last six games have featured fewer than three goals." SportsLine note England "hasn't played an international game that totaled three goals since Oct. 14." The Dimers model confirms a 54.4% probability the Under hits. At -144, this is the most statistically grounded bet on the card.

⚽ Pick #3: Harry Kane Anytime Scorer Fox Sports · Oddschecker · RotoWire · Racing Post · Compare.bet · ATS.io ODDS +125 Oddschecker 5/4 · 46.44% implied · unanimous leader Fox Sports FanDuel: +125 explicitly confirmed 7 goals in last 9 England matches 8 WC goals in 11 apps · England penalty taker 61 goals for Bayern Munich 2025-26 Croatia: conceded first in 5 of last 6 games Fox Sports confirm Kane at +125 on their FanDuel page — the market's unanimous leader for this fixture. Oddschecker are explicit: "Harry Kane is the obvious anytime goalscorer pick. He has found the net in seven of his last nine outings." Racing Post confirm he "scored a superb header in the warm-up win over New Zealand and is likely to waste no time in scoring at a third successive World Cup." Compare.bet note Kane "averaged a goal per match in qualifying and remains the focal point in attack. Croatia conceded in half their qualifying games and can struggle with swift movement between the lines." At +125 for a 46.44% market leader who leads England's attack and takes their penalties, Kane anytime is the standout player prop on today's slate.

🔒 Pick #4: Both Teams Not to Score RotoWire · Squawka · Compare.bet · ATS.io ODDS -130 RotoWire explicit best bet: BTSNTS -130 54.5% probability at least 1 clean sheet — Dimers England: BTS FAILED in 9 of last 10 matches England: only 5 goals conceded in last 15 matches Croatia: beyond Budimir attacking threat is limited 10 clean sheets since England qualifying began RotoWire make BTSNTS their explicit best bet at -130: "England have allowed just five goals in their last 15 matches dating back to November 2024, and have kept 10 clean sheets since qualifying began. A defense filled with elite Premier League talent, facing a Croatian attack that has conceded in six straight matches, sets this up firmly in England's favour. A clean sheet in the opener would not be a surprise at all." Squawka's approach combines it directly with Under 2.5 and England to win. The key stat: Both Teams to Score has FAILED in 9 of England's last 10 matches — the most consistent trend on the entire card. RotoWire add that beyond Budimir, Croatia's attacking threat "is limited." At -130 for a market backed by the game's most dominant statistical trend, this is the strongest value on the four-bet card.

🔮 Score Prediction: England 2-0 Croatia England 2-0 Croatia — Clean sheet, Kane scores Racing Post: "England should be too strong." Covers: "England to bully Croatia via physicality." RotoWire: England to win + both teams not to score. Fox Sports: "Head to halftime even, Harry Kane to the spot in the second half." England have kept 10 consecutive competitive clean sheets. Croatia haven't kept a clean sheet in 6 games and conceded first in 5 of their last 6. The correlated parlay: England ML + Under 2.5 + Kane anytime — all three fire in the same match scenario: England win 1-0 or 2-0 with Kane scoring.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England — 4-2-3-1 · Thomas Tuchel GK: Jordan Pickford DEF: Reece James · John Stones · Marc Guéhi · Nico O'Reilly MID: Declan Rice · Elliot Anderson ATT: Bukayo Saka · Jude Bellingham · Anthony Gordon ST: Harry Kane © Bench: D. Henderson, Trafford, Konsa, Chalobah, Burn, Mainoo, Rogers, Eze, Rashford, Watkins, Toney, Madueke

Note: Saka questionable. Tuchel selected Anthony Gordon over Marcus Rashford — built for pace and energy. Phil Foden, Cole Palmer excluded from squad — function over flair. England +700 to win the tournament (3rd favourite). Tuchel's only loss as England manager came against Serbia in a friendly. Won all 8 qualifying games including 5-0 Serbia away, 2-0 Albania. ZERO goals conceded. 🇭🇷 Croatia — 4-2-3-1 · Zlatko Dalić GK: Dominik Livaković DEF: Josip Stanišić · Josip Šutalo · Luka Vušković · Joško Gvardiol MID: Mateo Kovačić · Luka Modrić © (age 40) ATT: Martin Baturina · Andrej Kramarić · Ivan Perišić ST: Ante Budimir (17 La Liga goals 2025-26) Bench: Pandur, Kotarski, Caleta-Car, Erlic, Musa, Matanović, Fruk, Vlašić, Baturina, L. Sučić

Note: Budimir vs Kramarić battle for striker spot. Modrić 40 — CBS Sports: "their age has really started to show." Lost warm-ups Brazil 3-1, Belgium 2-0. Zero clean sheets in last 6 games. Conceded first in 5 of last 6. WC semi-finalists in 2018 AND 2022 — tournament pedigree remains. Duje Čaleta-Car questionable.

📊 Full Odds — England vs Croatia

Market Odds England ML ⭐ -150 Draw +265 Croatia ML +420 Under 2.5 Goals ⭐ -144 Over 2.5 Goals +116 Both Teams NOT to Score ⭐ -130 Both Teams to Score +105 Harry Kane Anytime Scorer ⭐ +125 Harry Kane First Scorer +350 Jude Bellingham Anytime +310 England Clean Sheet ~+175

📈 Key Trends & Stats

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England: Both Teams to Score failed in 9 of last 10 matches The single most consistent trend in this entire match. England have not conceded in 10 straight competitive games — BTSNTS is the bet that backs it. 📉 Under has hit in 5 of England's last 6 matches CBS Sports confirm England "hasn't played a game totalling 3 goals since Oct. 14" (before a 5-0 Latvia qualifier). Croatia's physical style reinforces a tight, low-scoring game. 🇭🇷 Croatia conceded first in 5 of their last 6 fixtures Racing Post confirmed. England's early pressure and set-piece threat — particularly from Kane — makes Croatia conceding the first goal statistically likely. 🏆 England have won 4 of their last 8 competitive games 2-0 Racing Post confirm this. A controlled 2-0 England win is the single most likely correct score — consistent with all four best bet markets. 🇭🇷 Croatia: 0 clean sheets in last 6 games Racing Post confirmed. A Croatian defence that has not kept a clean sheet in six straight matches, facing a Kane-led England attack in full form, is the best structural argument for England ML.

⚔️ Match Context — Why England Should Win

Covers break down the tactical blueprint: "When Thomas Tuchel left out technical players like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer from his squad, it sent us a signal as bettors. This is a team built with function at its heart." Tuchel's 4-2-3-1 uses Rice and Anderson to shield the back four while transitioning quickly into the wide players. "The main profile of England's wingers is speed — Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka will be hitting the byline and squaring it to Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who'll operate as a second striker at times."

CBS Sports articulate Croatia's problem directly: "While they still have many of the same players, including the legend Luka Modric, their age has really started to show. Croatia is not the same squad that finished third at the 2022 World Cup." The Dimers model has England at 57.9% win probability. Croatia are priced at +420 — a reflection of how far bookmakers believe this squad has fallen from its 2018 and 2022 heights.

📌 Tuchel's England Identity Tuchel built England for tournament efficiency. No Foden, no Palmer — this is a team of runners, work-rate and vertical speed. Rice and Anderson protect; Saka and Gordon stretch; Bellingham arrives late; Kane finishes or drops to create. The qualifying record — 8/8, 22 goals, 0 conceded, including 5-0 Serbia away — is the strongest argument for the money line. England have not conceded in 10 straight competitive games.

England vs Croatia · Best Bets Summary · 4 PM ET · AT&T Stadium 🏆 England ML Unanimous · W10 D0 L0 · 22 goals · 0 conceded qualifying -150 📉 Under 2.5 Goals Hit 5 of last 6 England games · CBS/Fox/Squawka pick -144 ⚽ Kane Anytime Scorer 46.44% implied · 7G last 9 · Fox Sports/Oddschecker +125 🔒 Both Teams NOT to Score BTS failed 9/10 England · RotoWire best bet · -130 -130

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet England vs Croatia Today England -150 · Under 2.5 -144 · Kane +125 · BTSNTS -130

Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: England vs Croatia — World Cup 2026

What is the best bet for England vs Croatia today? The unanimous expert pick is England ML at -150. Covers, Racing Post, BettorsInsider, CBS Sports and Squawka all back England to win. England have won all 10 of their last competitive matches without conceding — a 57.9% win probability per Dimers. The strongest correlated three-bet play is England ML + Under 2.5 goals + Kane anytime, which all fire in the same match scenario: England win 1-0 or 2-0 with Kane scoring. RotoWire's explicit best bet is Both Teams Not to Score at -130, backed by the fact BTS failed in 9 of England's last 10 games.

Will the Under 2.5 goals hit in England vs Croatia? The expert and statistical consensus strongly supports the Under. The Under hit in 5 of England's last 6 matches. Five of England's last 6 games featured fewer than 3 goals. SportsLine's Jon Eimer is leaning Under 2.5 goals, Fox Sports recommend betting Under 2.5, and Squawka include it in their correlated play. The Dimers model gives a 54.4% probability to the Under. Croatia's physical style and both teams' defensive orientation in a high-stakes opener supports a tight, controlled game. The Under at -144 is the second-strongest bet on the card.

What happened between England and Croatia at the 2018 World Cup? Croatia beat England 2-1 after extra time in the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Moscow. Kieran Trippier opened the scoring with a superb free kick, but goals from Ivan Perišić and Mario Mandžukić sent Croatia through to the final. England's most recent meeting was a 1-0 win in the Euro 2020 group stage at Wembley, with Raheem Sterling scoring the only goal. In six senior meetings overall, England have won four, Croatia one, and one was a draw.