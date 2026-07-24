MLB 4 Best NRFI Bets Today (No Run First Inning) July 24, 2026

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⚾ MLB · FRIDAY, JULY 24 · NRFI PICKS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Full 15-Game Slate · All Odds FanDuel
4 Best NRFI Bets Today
No Run First Inning · Ranked by pitching matchup and total
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
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A Note On These Picks
NRFI (No Run First Inning) is its own dedicated market on FanDuel with its own price, separate from the full-game total. The four games below were selected based on starting pitcher quality and full-game total leans — the standard indicators of first-inning scoring likelihood — but confirm the actual NRFI price for each game on FanDuel before betting.
Fifteen games on tonight's board, but not every matchup makes for a clean NRFI play. Below are the four that stand out most, based on starting pitching and where the full-game total sits.
⭐ Pick #1 · Royals @ Tigers
6:41 PM ET
Tarik Skubal Has the Ball
Skubal is one of the most dominant starters in the sport, and he's on the mound in a game with a modest 7.5 total. An ace of his caliber working the first inning against any lineup is exactly the profile NRFI bettors look for.
Bailey Way (KC) vs Tarik Skubal (DET) · Total: 7.5
Pick #2 · Guardians @ Rays
7:11 PM ET
The Under Is Already Favored Here
This is the one game on the slate where the market's own full-game lean points toward low scoring — the under sits at -124 on a 7.5 total, the most lopsided total price on the board tonight. That's a real signal before either starter even throws a pitch.
Joey Cantillo (CLE) vs Shane McClanahan (TB) · Total: 7.5 (Under -124)
Pick #3 · Mariners @ Rangers
8:06 PM ET
Two Quality Arms, Under Favored
Mitchell Gore and Seattle's starter are working with a 7.5 total and the under favored on both sides of the number (-115/-105) — a genuinely balanced, pitcher-friendly setup on paper.
Seattle (SEA) vs Mitchell Gore (TEX) · Total: 7.5
Pick #4 · Yankees @ Phillies
6:46 PM ET
Luzardo Anchors a Modest Total
Jesús Luzardo has legitimate swing-and-miss stuff, and this game carries the same modest 7.5 total as the other picks on this list, with the total split evenly at -110/-110.
Cade Schlittler (NYY) vs Jesús Luzardo (PHI) · Total: 7.5
📋 Before You Bet
Confirm each game's specific NRFI price and both starting lineups on FanDuel before wagering — full-game totals and pitching matchups are strong indicators, but the NRFI market itself can move independently.
⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
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FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB NRFI Props · Friday's Full Slate
See NRFI Odds on FanDuel Now
Royals @ Tigers · Guardians @ Rays · Mariners @ Rangers · Yankees @ Phillies
Full-game total odds shown via FanDuel Sportsbook · Royals @ Tigers: Total 7.5 (O -110/U -110), Tarik Skubal starting for Detroit, 6:41 PM ET · Guardians @ Rays: Total 7.5 (O +102/U -124), 7:11 PM ET · Mariners @ Rangers: Total 7.5 (O -115/U -105), Mitchell Gore starting for Texas, 8:06 PM ET · Yankees @ Phillies: Total 7.5 (O -110/U -110), Jesus Luzardo starting for Philadelphia, 6:46 PM ET · NRFI is a separate market from the full-game total; confirm the specific NRFI price on FanDuel before betting · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.