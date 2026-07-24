MLB 4 Best NRFI Bets Today (No Run First Inning) July 24, 2026

⚠️ A Note On These Picks NRFI (No Run First Inning) is its own dedicated market on FanDuel with its own price, separate from the full-game total. The four games below were selected based on starting pitcher quality and full-game total leans — the standard indicators of first-inning scoring likelihood — but confirm the actual NRFI price for each game on FanDuel before betting.

Fifteen games on tonight's board, but not every matchup makes for a clean NRFI play. Below are the four that stand out most, based on starting pitching and where the full-game total sits.

⭐ Pick #1 · Royals @ Tigers 6:41 PM ET Tarik Skubal Has the Ball Skubal is one of the most dominant starters in the sport, and he's on the mound in a game with a modest 7.5 total. An ace of his caliber working the first inning against any lineup is exactly the profile NRFI bettors look for. Bailey Way (KC) vs Tarik Skubal (DET) · Total: 7.5 Pick #2 · Guardians @ Rays 7:11 PM ET The Under Is Already Favored Here This is the one game on the slate where the market's own full-game lean points toward low scoring — the under sits at -124 on a 7.5 total, the most lopsided total price on the board tonight. That's a real signal before either starter even throws a pitch. Joey Cantillo (CLE) vs Shane McClanahan (TB) · Total: 7.5 (Under -124) Pick #3 · Mariners @ Rangers 8:06 PM ET Two Quality Arms, Under Favored Mitchell Gore and Seattle's starter are working with a 7.5 total and the under favored on both sides of the number (-115/-105) — a genuinely balanced, pitcher-friendly setup on paper. Seattle (SEA) vs Mitchell Gore (TEX) · Total: 7.5 Pick #4 · Yankees @ Phillies 6:46 PM ET Luzardo Anchors a Modest Total Jesús Luzardo has legitimate swing-and-miss stuff, and this game carries the same modest 7.5 total as the other picks on this list, with the total split evenly at -110/-110. Cade Schlittler (NYY) vs Jesús Luzardo (PHI) · Total: 7.5

📋 Before You Bet Confirm each game's specific NRFI price and both starting lineups on FanDuel before wagering — full-game totals and pitching matchups are strong indicators, but the NRFI market itself can move independently. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB NRFI Props · Friday's Full Slate See NRFI Odds on FanDuel Now Royals @ Tigers · Guardians @ Rays · Mariners @ Rangers · Yankees @ Phillies

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Full-game total odds shown via FanDuel Sportsbook · Royals @ Tigers: Total 7.5 (O -110/U -110), Tarik Skubal starting for Detroit, 6:41 PM ET · Guardians @ Rays: Total 7.5 (O +102/U -124), 7:11 PM ET · Mariners @ Rangers: Total 7.5 (O -115/U -105), Mitchell Gore starting for Texas, 8:06 PM ET · Yankees @ Phillies: Total 7.5 (O -110/U -110), Jesus Luzardo starting for Philadelphia, 6:46 PM ET · NRFI is a separate market from the full-game total; confirm the specific NRFI price on FanDuel before betting · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER