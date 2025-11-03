2 Best Bets to Win the 2026 World Series

While the preseason favorites with deep pockets ultimately lifted the trophy, we got a thrilling 2025 World Series that culminated in a memorable Game 7 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers would prevail in extra innings, giving them back-to-back championships and their third in the past six years.

The World Series only just ended, but it's never too early to look ahead to next season. Who should we expect to contend for the Commissioner's Trophy in 2026? Let's look at FanDuel Sportsbook's World Series odds and see which teams could be worth backing.

World Series Championship Odds for Next Season 2026

Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers are the early favorites to win next year's championship, and that's unlikely to change over the course of the offseason. At +350, these are actually even shorter odds compared to this time a year ago.

The New York Yankees are the only other team with triple-digit odds (+700) as the most likely team to contend from the American League. They're followed by the Philadelphia Phillies (+1000), New York Mets (+1100), and Seattle Mariners (+1200) to round out the top five.

Best Bets to Win the 2026 World Series

FanDuel Sportsbook isn't too high on Toronto making it back to this stage despite coming one victory away from the title. It's certainly possible Toronto squandered a golden opportunity that they might not get again in the near future.

And yet, at this number, it isn't crazy to bet them to make it back and finish the job.

Shortstop Bo Bichette will be a free agent, and Toronto will admittedly have a hard time winning out any bidding war for a 27-year-old shortstop who posted a 134 wRC+ in 2025. If he walks, the Blue Jays will have a difficult time replacing his production.

Still, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rose to the occasion with an epic postseason, and this is an offense that finished the regular season fifth in xwOBA (.339), first in xBA (.269), and sixth in xSLG (.441). They also logged a league-best 17.8% strikeout rate, something that carried over into the playoffs and made life difficult for practically every pitcher not named Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

On the pitching side, rookie Trey Yesavage burst onto the scene in the postseason -- literally breaking records -- and between him and Kevin Gausman, the top of this rotation looks quite promising going forward. While they'll need to add depth with Chris Bassitt, Shane Bieber, and Max Scherzer all potentially gone, at least they won't need to shop for an ace.

Addressing the Bichette situation and filling out the rotation will be critical, but most of the key pieces who contributed to this World Series run remain on the roster, so the team's championship window should still be intact.

The Milwaukee Brewers, who owned MLB's best record (97-65) and best run differential (+172), is also being priced as more of a longshot (+2200) in 2026. For a team that could practically have an identical roster next season, it's possible this team should be getting more respect.

Milwaukee finished the 2025 campaign third in xERA (3.81), and they'll likely need that kind of pitching again to compete, as their bats were about average in xwOBA (.321). The main worry is that the Brewers might trade away stud pitcher Freddy Peralta, who's in the final year of his contract ($8 million club option). Brandon Woodruff has a $20 mutual option, so he isn't guaranteed to return, either. That uncertainty paired with a middling payroll is likely why we aren't seeing shorter odds.

Even so, after leading the league in wins, Milwaukee won't trade away Peralta simply for the sake of trading him, and this rotation still has promising rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who put up a 3.32 xERA and 32.0% K rate in 2025. If the Brewers are able to sort out their rotation, they'll essentially be running it back with the same team, and that could be worth pursuing at this price.

