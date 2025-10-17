2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 4 of the NLCS: Brewers at Dodgers

Playoff baseball is heating up.

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Brewers at Dodgers NLCS Game 4

First 5 Innings Alternate Run Lines First 5 Innings Alternate Run Lines Los Angeles Dodgers -0.5 -144 View more odds in Sportsbook

With all due respect to a Milwaukee squad that was one of the best in baseball, tonight might be all she wrote.

On paper, this is the easiest game for the Dodgers to win so far. The Brew Crew have burned Freddy Peralta and Jacob Misiorowski over the last two days seeking to pick up a series-extending win, so now it'll be a traditional opener in front of Jose Quintana tonight. Quintana's three scoreless innings in the NLDS are a less convincing sample than an ugly 5.02 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) this season.

L.A., of course, clobbered lefties for a .764 OPS (third-best in MLB) while having yet another ace toeing the slab tonight -- Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani's bat might be cold, but on the mound, he's pitched to a 1.62 SIERA in the playoffs, and it was a stellar 2.67 over 47.0 regular-season innings.

Milwaukee has struggled to a .637 OPS against right-handers as a team in the playoffs, as well.

Frankly, when I see the Brewers' run line at -137, it's a trauma response to think that might be because the Dodgers' bullpen (4.09 xFIP in the regular season) could make things interesting late. I'll take the juggernauts to lead after five and position themselves for a sweep.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Teoscar Hernandez +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

By both reputation and data, the Dodgers' best power bat against southpaws is Teoscar Hernandez.

Hernandez (.732) is just slightly behind Freddie Freeman (.754) in OPS this postseason, but the massive gap in walk rate between Freeman (8.0 BB%) and Hernandez (4.0 BB%) in this split during the regular season does provide a little concern that Freddie ends up taking the free passes in a game to win the pennant.

With a .467 SLG, .217 ISO, and 14 extra-base hits in 126 plate appearances against lefties this season, power is the name of the game for the outfielder. Quintana's low swinging-strike rate during the regular season (6.9%) is a really good match for Hernandez when the drawback -- in any split -- is his 24.5% strikeout rate.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 1.91 median total bases from Hernandez in Game 4, implying closer to -132 odds for two-plus if correct.

You can also download our free 2025 MLB playoffs printable bracket to follow along all postseason.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for any wager on the MLB Playoff game happening October 17th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.