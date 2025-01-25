Missouri vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The Missouri Tigers (15-4, 4-2 SEC) will look to extend a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Ole Miss Rebels (15-4, 4-2 SEC) on January 25, 2025 at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Arena: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Missouri win (53.5%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Missouri-Ole Miss matchup (in which Missouri is a 2.5-point favorite and the total is set at 143.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Missouri has covered 10 times in 18 games with a spread this season.

Ole Miss has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Ole Miss is 6-0 against the spread compared to the 6-6 ATS record Missouri racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Tigers own a better record against the spread (7-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (2-2-0).

The Rebels' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-5-0). Away, it is .800 (4-1-0).

Missouri has five wins against the spread in six conference games this year.

Ole Miss has beaten the spread five times in six SEC games.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Missouri has been named as the moneyline favorite 10 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Tigers have not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -152 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has a 4-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Rebels have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Missouri has a 60.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Missouri's +276 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.2 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.6 per outing (95th in college basketball).

Mark Mitchell's 13.4 points per game lead Missouri and rank 446th in college basketball.

Ole Miss puts up 77.9 points per game (97th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (37th in college basketball). It has a +236 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Ole Miss' leading scorer, Sean Pedulla, ranks 324th in college basketball, averaging 14.3 points per game.

The Tigers pull down 31.8 rebounds per game (223rd in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.9 boards per game.

Mitchell is 576th in college basketball action with 5.1 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The 31.5 rebounds per game the Rebels accumulate rank 240th in the nation, 1.3 fewer than the 32.8 their opponents grab.

Malik Dia is 305th in college basketball with 6.1 rebounds per game, leading the Rebels.

Missouri averages 106.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in college basketball), and gives up 87.5 points per 100 possessions (74th in college basketball).

The Rebels record 99.9 points per 100 possessions (90th in college basketball), while conceding 84.0 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball).

