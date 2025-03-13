Missouri vs Mississippi State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (21-10, 10-8 SEC) will hit the court in the SEC tournament against the No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10 SEC), Thursday at 7 p.m. ET live on SEC Network.

Missouri vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Missouri vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Missouri win (60.8%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Thursday's Missouri-Mississippi State spread (Missouri -3.5) or over/under (155.5 points).

Missouri vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Missouri has compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Missouri (9-9) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Mississippi State (1-3) does as the underdog (25%).

Against the spread, the Tigers have played better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 19 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (6-9-0). On the road, it is .545 (6-5-0).

Missouri is 12-6-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Mississippi State is 8-11-0 against the spread in SEC games this season.

Missouri vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Missouri has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (75%) in those games.

The Tigers have a mark of 12-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -166 or better on the moneyline.

Mississippi State has put together a 2-3 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, the Bulldogs have a record of 1-3 (25%).

Missouri has an implied victory probability of 62.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Missouri vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Missouri outscores opponents by 11.3 points per game (scoring 84.5 per game to rank eighth in college basketball while giving up 73.2 per contest to rank 217th in college basketball) and has a +352 scoring differential overall.

Mark Mitchell's 14.3 points per game lead Missouri and rank 342nd in the country.

Mississippi State outscores opponents by 6.2 points per game (posting 80 points per game, 41st in college basketball, and giving up 73.8 per contest, 239th in college basketball) and has a +197 scoring differential.

Josh Hubbard's team-leading 18.4 points per game rank him 61st in the nation.

The Tigers rank 230th in college basketball at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 29.7 their opponents average.

Josh Gray tops the team with 5.2 rebounds per game (544th in college basketball action).

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. They collect 35.8 rebounds per game, 23rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.7.

KeShawn Murphy averages 7.4 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Missouri averages 107.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (seventh in college basketball), and allows 92.8 points per 100 possessions (165th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs average 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (85th in college basketball), and allow 92.1 points per 100 possessions (143rd in college basketball).

