Missouri vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Missouri Tigers taking on the Kansas Jayhawks.

Missouri vs Kansas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Missouri: (-245) | Kansas: (+198)

Missouri: (-245) | Kansas: (+198) Spread: Missouri: -6.5 (-114) | Kansas: +6.5 (-106)

Missouri: -6.5 (-114) | Kansas: +6.5 (-106) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Missouri vs Kansas Betting Trends

Missouri hasn won once against the spread this year.

Missouri has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Missouri has had one game (of one) hit the over this season.

Kansas has but one win versus the spread this season.

None of Kansas' two games has gone over the point total in 2025.

Missouri vs Kansas Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (64.4%)

Missouri vs Kansas Point Spread

Missouri is favored by 6.5 points over Kansas. Missouri is -114 to cover the spread, with Kansas being -106.

Missouri vs Kansas Over/Under

A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Missouri-Kansas matchup on Sept. 6, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Missouri vs Kansas Moneyline

The Missouri vs Kansas moneyline has Missouri as a -245 favorite, while Kansas is a +198 underdog.

Missouri vs. Kansas Points Insights

The Tigers had an average implied point total of 32.8 last season, which is 3.8 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (29).

The Jayhawks' average implied point total last season (30.0 points) is 8.0 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (22 points).

Missouri vs. Kansas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

