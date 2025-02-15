Missouri vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The No. 21 Missouri Tigers (18-6, 7-4 SEC) visit the Georgia Bulldogs (16-9, 4-8 SEC) in SEC action at Stegeman Coliseum, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Missouri vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Missouri vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgia win (56.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Missouri (-2.5) versus Georgia on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 145.5 points for this game.

Missouri vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Missouri has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Georgia is 12-13-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Missouri (8-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.3%) than Georgia (2-6) does as the underdog (25%).

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread in road games (4-2-0) than they have at home (9-7-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a better winning percentage at home (.667, 10-5-0 record) than on the road (.143, 1-6-0).

Missouri has beaten the spread nine times in 11 conference games.

Georgia has five wins against the spread in 12 SEC games this year.

Missouri vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Missouri has been victorious in 12, or 92.3%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 12 of 13 games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia has gone 2-8 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

The Bulldogs are 1-7 (winning just 12.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Missouri has a 56.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Missouri vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Missouri has a +328 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.6 points per game. It is putting up 82.4 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball and is giving up 68.8 per outing to rank 86th in college basketball.

Tamar Bates is 462nd in the nation with a team-high 13.3 points per game.

Georgia outscores opponents by 7.6 points per game (posting 75 points per game, 159th in college basketball, and conceding 67.4 per outing, 56th in college basketball) and has a +190 scoring differential.

Asa Newell is 258th in the nation with a team-high 15 points per game.

The 31.9 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 193rd in the nation, and are 1.9 more than the 30 their opponents collect per outing.

Josh Gray averages 5.3 rebounds per game (ranking 507th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by an average of 5.2 boards. They are grabbing 33.7 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.5.

Newell's 6.6 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 218th in the country.

Missouri ranks 17th in college basketball with 105.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 67th in college basketball defensively with 88.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs' 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 189th in college basketball, and the 85.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 30th in college basketball.

