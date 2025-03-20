Missouri vs Drake Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded Drake Bulldogs (30-3) take the court against the No. 6 seed Missouri Tigers (22-11) on Thursday at INTRUST Bank Arena. The contest tips off at 7:35 p.m. ET, on truTV.

Missouri vs. Drake Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Arena: INTRUST Bank Arena

Missouri vs. Drake Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Missouri win (55.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Missouri (-6.5) versus Drake on Thursday. The total is set at 132.5 points for this game.

Missouri vs. Drake: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Missouri is 18-14-0 ATS this season.

Drake has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Drake is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Missouri racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Tigers have fared better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 19 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

This year, the Bulldogs are 5-9-0 at home against the spread (.357 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Missouri vs. Drake: Moneyline Betting Stats

Missouri has come away with 16 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have yet to lose in 10 games when named as moneyline favorite of -255 or better.

Drake has yet to lose as the moneyline underdog this season, going 6-0.

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Missouri has a 71.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Missouri vs. Drake Head-to-Head Comparison

Missouri averages 84.5 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per contest (233rd in college basketball). It has a +350 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Mark Mitchell's team-leading 14.1 points per game ranks 369th in the country.

Drake outscores opponents by 11.7 points per game (posting 70.1 points per game, 279th in college basketball, and giving up 58.4 per contest, first in college basketball) and has a +385 scoring differential.

Bennett Stirtz leads Drake, averaging 19.1 points per game (41st in college basketball).

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. They collect 31.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 222nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.5 per contest.

Josh Gray leads the Tigers with 5.3 rebounds per game (509th in college basketball action).

The 28.8 rebounds per game the Bulldogs accumulate rank 330th in college basketball, 6.9 more than the 21.9 their opponents pull down.

Cam Manyawu's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 482nd in college basketball.

Missouri ranks eighth in college basketball by averaging 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 171st in college basketball, allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs' 104.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 24th in college basketball, and the 86.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 30th in college basketball.

