Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

A pair of hot teams meet when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1, 1-0 SEC) on January 7, 2025. The Bulldogs will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Commodores, winners of seven straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mississippi State win (84.2%)

Before making a bet on Tuesday's Mississippi State-Vanderbilt spread (Mississippi State -1.5) or over/under (155.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt has put together an 11-3-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Mississippi State (8-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (57.1%) than Vanderbilt (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Bulldogs sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (6-9-0) than they did in road games (2-8-0) last season.

Against the spread last season, the Commodores had better results away (6-4-0) than at home (7-11-0).

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (92.3%) in those games.

This season, the Bulldogs have come away with a win 12 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 or better on the moneyline.

Vanderbilt has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Commodores have played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mississippi State has a 55% chance of walking away with the win.

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State outscores opponents by 17.3 points per game (scoring 84.0 per game to rank 29th in college basketball while allowing 66.7 per contest to rank 67th in college basketball) and has a +242 scoring differential overall.

Josh Hubbard's team-leading 17.7 points per game ranks 83rd in the country.

Vanderbilt outscores opponents by 19.6 points per game (posting 86.1 points per game, 14th in college basketball, and allowing 66.5 per outing, 63rd in college basketball) and has a +274 scoring differential.

Jason Edwards' 18.4 points per game leads Vanderbilt and ranks 52nd in college basketball.

The Bulldogs rank 18th in the nation at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's 6.2 more than the 31.2 their opponents average.

KeShawn Murphy's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 90th in college basketball action.

The 33.9 rebounds per game the Commodores accumulate rank 130th in the country, 3.3 more than the 30.6 their opponents record.

Devin leads the team with 8.3 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball).

Mississippi State averages 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in college basketball), and gives up 83.9 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball).

The Commodores record 107.8 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball), while allowing 83.3 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!