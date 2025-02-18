Mississippi State vs Texas A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 18

The Texas A&M Aggies (20-5, 9-3 SEC) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-7, 6-6 SEC) on February 18, 2025 at Humphrey Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mississippi State win (54.8%)

Before you decide to wager on Mississippi State-Texas A&M outing (in which Mississippi State is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 142.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has compiled an 11-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas A&M has covered 14 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Texas A&M is 4-2 against the spread compared to the 7-11 ATS record Mississippi State racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have fared worse at home, covering four times in 12 home games, and five times in eight road games.

The Aggies' winning percentage against the spread at home is .538 (7-6-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).

Mississippi State has covered the spread four times in 12 conference games.

Texas A&M has covered the spread six times in 12 SEC games.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has come away with 15 wins in the 20 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Bulldogs have won 12 of 15 games when listed as at least -156 or better on the moneyline.

Texas A&M has won five of the eight games it was the moneyline underdog this season (62.5%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Aggies have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mississippi State has a 60.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State has a +190 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. It is putting up 79.3 points per game to rank 62nd in college basketball and is allowing 71.7 per outing to rank 182nd in college basketball.

Josh Hubbard is 96th in the country with a team-high 17.4 points per game.

Texas A&M has a +229 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. It is putting up 74.5 points per game, 176th in college basketball, and is giving up 65.4 per outing to rank 31st in college basketball.

Wade Taylor IV's team-leading 15.1 points per game rank him 250th in the nation.

The Bulldogs record 35.9 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) while conceding 32.1 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

KeShawn Murphy is 103rd in college basketball play with 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 9.0 boards on average. They record 36.5 rebounds per game, 16th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.5.

Andersson Garcia leads the team with 5.5 rebounds per game (442nd in college basketball).

Mississippi State puts up 99.7 points per 100 possessions (86th in college basketball), while giving up 90.2 points per 100 possessions (113th in college basketball).

The Aggies average 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (186th in college basketball), and give up 83.8 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!