Mississippi State vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Two streaking teams hit the court when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-1, 0-0 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on January 4, 2025. The Bulldogs will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Gamecocks, winners of seven straight.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State win (73%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Mississippi State (-10.5) versus South Carolina on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 143.5 points for this game.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

South Carolina has covered six times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs had a better record against the spread in home games (6-9-0) than they did on the road (2-8-0) last season.

The Gamecocks' winning percentage against the spread at home was .588 (10-7-0) last year. On the road, it was .818 (9-2-0).

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (91.7%) in those contests.

The Bulldogs have been a -629 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

South Carolina is 1-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Gamecocks have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +450 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mississippi State has a 86.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State has a +207 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.9 points per game. It is putting up 83.9 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball and is giving up 68.0 per outing to rank 100th in college basketball.

Josh Hubbard is 87th in college basketball with a team-leading 17.5 points per game.

South Carolina outscores opponents by 10.0 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 184th in college basketball, and allowing 65.6 per contest, 52nd in college basketball) and has a +130 scoring differential.

South Carolina's leading scorer, Collin Murray-Boyles, ranks 123rd in the nation, averaging 16.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs average 37.2 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 31.5 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.7 boards per game.

KeShawn Murphy leads the Bulldogs with 7.8 rebounds per game (93rd in college basketball play).

The Gamecocks are 198th in the country at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 29.9 their opponents average.

Murray-Boyles averages 9.3 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) to lead the Gamecocks.

Mississippi State's 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 37th in college basketball, and the 85.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 70th in college basketball.

The Gamecocks rank 102nd in college basketball averaging 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 95th, allowing 86.8 points per 100 possessions.

