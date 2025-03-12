Mississippi State vs LSU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC) are taking on the No. 15 seed LSU Tigers (14-17, 3-15 SEC) in the SEC tournament on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena, at 7 p.m. ET airing on SEC Network.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Mississippi State vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Mississippi State vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mississippi State win (76.7%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Mississippi State (-8.5) versus LSU on Wednesday. The total has been set at 146.5 points for this game.

Mississippi State vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State is 14-17-0 ATS this season.

LSU has covered 14 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Mississippi State (6-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (54.5%) than LSU (5-7) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (41.7%).

The Bulldogs sport a worse record against the spread at home (6-9-0) than they do in away games (6-5-0).

This year, the Tigers are 9-9-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Mississippi State is 7-11-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Against the spread in SEC play, LSU is 7-11-0 this season.

Mississippi State vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has won in 17, or 70.8%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Bulldogs have won nine of 10 games when listed as at least -385 or better on the moneyline.

LSU is 4-17 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 19% of those games).

The Tigers have played nine times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +300 or longer, and fell in each game.

Mississippi State has an implied victory probability of 79.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Mississippi State vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State averages 79.6 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 74.2 per contest (252nd in college basketball). It has a +168 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Josh Hubbard ranks 67th in the nation with a team-high 18.2 points per game.

LSU's +37 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.2 points per game (163rd in college basketball) while giving up 73.0 per outing (215th in college basketball).

LSU's leading scorer, Camryn Carter, is 151st in the country, scoring 16.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs rank 27th in the country at 35.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 32.7 their opponents average.

KeShawn Murphy averages 7.5 rebounds per game (ranking 108th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

The 32.5 rebounds per game the Tigers accumulate rank 150th in the nation, 1.7 fewer than the 34.2 their opponents grab.

Corey Chest is 223rd in the country with 6.6 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers.

Mississippi State averages 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (88th in college basketball), and allows 92.7 points per 100 possessions (164th in college basketball).

The Tigers' 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 263rd in college basketball, and the 91.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 127th in college basketball.

