Mississippi State vs Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-1, 2-0 SEC) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the Kentucky Wildcats (12-3, 1-1 SEC) on January 11, 2025 at Humphrey Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mississippi State win (71.8%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Mississippi State-Kentucky spread (Mississippi State -5.5) or total (160.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State is 9-6-0 ATS this season.

Kentucky has covered seven times in 15 games with a spread this season.

Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Mississippi State covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (50%).

Against the spread last season, the Bulldogs fared better when playing at home, covering six times in 15 home games, and two times in 10 road games.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home was .444 (8-10-0) last year. On the road, it was .600 (6-4-0).

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (92.9%) in those contests.

The Bulldogs have a mark of 9-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -255 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Mississippi State has a 71.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State averages 83.5 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per outing (61st in college basketball). It has a +254 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 17.0 points per game.

Josh Hubbard is 105th in the nation with a team-leading 17.1 points per game.

Kentucky outscores opponents by 14.9 points per game (posting 88.8 points per game, third in college basketball, and giving up 73.9 per outing, 250th in college basketball) and has a +223 scoring differential.

Otega Oweh is ranked 199th in the country with a team-high 15.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. They are recording 37.1 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.2 per contest.

KeShawn Murphy is 97th in college basketball action with 7.7 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 26th in the nation at 36.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 33.1 their opponents average.

Amari Williams' 8.2 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 68th in college basketball.

Mississippi State scores 105.1 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball), while giving up 83.8 points per 100 possessions (35th in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 13th in college basketball averaging 107.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 136th, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

